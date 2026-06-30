HSCO Invites Adopters to Name Their Adoption Fee Through June 30

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is inviting adopters to name their adoption fee for all available dogs through Tuesday, June 30, as part of the final days of its Summer of Love adoption promotion.

Adopters may choose the fee that works for them, whether that is $0, the standard adoption fee or an additional contribution to help provide care for another animal.

The promotion comes at a critical time for the shelter. In the last ten days, 89 animals from the Central Oregon community arrived at HSCO needing shelter, safety or help finding their way home. Meanwhile, dog adoptions have slowed (even for puppies) and the shelter’s kennels remain full.

“Every dog who finds a home creates space for the next animal in our community who needs us,” said Amber Kostoff, HSCO executive director. “We hope this promotion encourages people who have been considering adoption to visit the shelter, meet our incredible dogs and find their new best friend.”

Each dog adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, collar, identification tag and leash. Adopters also receive a complimentary health exam at a participating local veterinary clinic, food to help their new pet transition home and special offers from local pet businesses.

HSCO’s standard adoption process still applies and required dog licensing fees are separate from the adoption fee.

Those ready to begin their own Summer of Love can visit HSCO at 61170 SE 27th St in Bend, near the new Central Library. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am-5:30pm.

Available animals and adoption information can be found online.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

Founded in 1961, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is a full-service animal shelter located at 61170 SE 27th Street in Bend. As a Socially Conscious Shelter, HSCO is dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for all animals under its care. Our community outreach includes accessible veterinary care and the HOPE pet food bank, which supports the needs of pet owners in Central Oregon. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5:30pm.

hsco.org • 541-382-3537