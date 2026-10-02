HSCO Offers 50 Percent Off All Dog Adoption Fees Oct. 1-10

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for all available dogs from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 10 as part of its Barktober adoption promotion.

The discount includes dogs of all ages, from puppies and adolescents to adults and seniors.

“There is no one right age to adopt,” said Amber Kostoff, HSCO executive director. “Some people love raising a puppy, while others are looking for an adolescent to join them on adventures or an older dog who is ready for a quieter home. Our client care team can help adopters find the dog that fits their household style.”

Each dog adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, collar, identification tag, and leash. Adopters also receive a complimentary health exam at a participating local veterinary clinic, food to help their new pet transition home, a toys-and-treats goodie box, and special offers from local pet businesses.

HSCO’s standard adoption process still applies and required dog licensing fees are separate from the adoption fee.

HSCO’s seasonal adoption promotions are designed to expand access to adoptable pets by providing financial assistance and pet care support to adopters. So far in 2026, HSCO has facilitated 754 adoptions, helping animals in need move from the shelter into loving homes throughout the community. With HSCO’s kennels currently at capacity, additional shelter space remains essential to meeting diverse community needs, including housing stray animals, accommodating court-ordered pet holds, accepting owner surrenders, and providing urgent care for pets in crisis.

Available dogs can be viewed at hsco.org. HSCO is located at 61170 SE 27th St in Bend and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5:30pm.