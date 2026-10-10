HSCO Offers Free Six-Week Pet Loss Support Group

(Graphic courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon)

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is offering a free six-week Pet Bereavement Support Group meeting every Saturday from October 17 through November 21, 2026.

HSCO recognizes that losing a beloved pet can be a profound and often misunderstood loss. This support group provides a safe, compassionate space for participants to share their experiences, process their grief, and connect with others who understand the unique bond between people and their pets. Together, participants will explore healthy ways to honor their pet’s memory while moving toward healing.

“For many the grief of losing a pet can be as significant and painful as the loss of a human being, but is often minimized or unsupported by friends, family, and employers,” said Marla Corwin, retired LCSW, behavioral health specialist and support group facilitator. “Participants in this six-week group are able to share their stories, feelings and reflection with others experiencing the same loss.”

The group will meet every Saturday from October 17 through November 21, 2026, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the HSCO Shelter, 61170 SE 27th Street, Bend. To support trust, continuity, and meaningful connections among participants, HSCO asks registrants to plan on attending all six sessions. This is a peer support group rather than clinical therapy, and all discussions will remain confidential.

Registration is required and space is limited to eight participants. Interested individuals should complete HSCO’s online registration form: Pet Bereavement Support Group Registration. An HSCO team member will follow up to confirm registration.

To help ensure participants are ready for a group support setting, HSCO asks that at least one month has passed since the loss of their pet before joining the group.

Marla Corwin is a retired LCSW and behavioral health specialist with over 30 years of experience in healthcare, hospice, and mental health. She has worked as a therapist, trainer, and consultant, specializing in grief and helping individuals navigate loss.

A lifelong animal lover and dedicated HSCO volunteer, Corwin is passionate about supporting those grieving the loss of a pet. Over the years, she has shared her home with dogs, cats, rabbits, rats, and guinea pigs—and is currently the proud companion of Franny and Kevin, two terrier mix rescues.

Founded in 1961, HSCO serves people and animals across the region through animal sheltering and adoption, veterinary outreach, pet food assistance and other programs that support the human-animal bond. As a socially conscious shelter, HSCO is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for every animal and the community it serves.

hsco.org