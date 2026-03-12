HSCO Pup Crawl is BACK

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is bringing back its 14th annual Pup Crawl, a popular community tradition that blends local craft beer, friendship and fundraising for animals in need.

Visit some of Central Oregon’s favorite brewpubs while helping support the lifesaving work of HSCO—raising a glass for a great cause. The event takes place every Friday and Saturday in March from 4:30-7pm.

Make a difference for animals in need — one pint at a time!

Know Before You Go!

You can purchase beverage tickets, pint glasses and pupwear during any PupCrawl night.

The first 20 crawlers at each location will receive a free bag of tasty popcorn from BrownBag Popcorn.

Canine companions are welcome to join you on dog-friendly patios!

And… 100% of the money raised each night benefits the animals thanks to our sponsors Bend Pet Express, Mountain Dog Pet Resort and BrownBag Popcorn Company.

Join our Pup Crawl Club

Join the pack for just $10 and get a shot at an epic $200+ prize, including a custom pet portrait, all while helping HSCO’s shelter animals. Show your membership at each pub to earn extra entries — the more you crawl, the better your chances! You will receive a stamp for each crawl you attend.

The first six stamps gets you $1 off your total Pup Crawl Purchase and $1 off a visit to BrownBag Popcorn Company.

The Pup Crawl Club is the ultimate way to support HSCO while receiving some fun perks.

