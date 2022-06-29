HUD: The latest technology for increased driving comfort and road safety

The head-up display, what is it exactly?

The new head-up display for cars or HUD technology allows images to be displayed on the windshield. These images can appear in the windshield glass or be projected in augmented reality using the curvature of the windshield glass. Also, they are mainly related to driving and your dashboard. For example, speed, fluid levels, the distance between you and drivers and more.

A brief history of the head-up display

Initially designed for military use, the head-up display began to find a place in another sector in the 70s: commercial aviation. It is used to keep an eye on information provided by various onboard instruments. It should be noted that the HUDs developed for combat aircraft are incredibly detailed, whether for navigation or weapons.

Currently, the HUD is part of the standard equipment of the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 787. In any case, the adoption of the head-up display has been relatively slow in the automotive field since its initial introduction in 1988. Back then, only a select few luxury nameplates started including this feature in their various models. However, this technology can now be found in modern vehicles to improve driver comfort, particularly the Peugeot 3008, the BMW X1 and the Citroën C6.

How does HUD work?

Think of your windshield as a giant screen that receives transparent images from a projector built into your dashboard. A series of mirrors in this projector allow the image to grow and become readable on your windshield. A rocker switch is linked to the dashboard to adjust the location of the display on your auto glass and not obstruct your vision on the road.

What’s the benefit?

The main advantage of having a head-up display is having your eyes fixed on the road to obtain the information necessary for your handling. Indeed, research shows that even the briefest moments of inattention can jeopardize your safety and the passengers.

Please note that if you are faced with a cracked or broken windshield that requires repair or replacement, you must arrange for it to be done as soon as possible – the head-up display is a projection on your windscreen.

The uptake of HUD in the automotive sector

At the moment, the head-up display is still increasingly being used in other sectors, mainly the automotive sector.

From an economic and safety perspective, it is good to know that the adoption of head-up displays in this sector has increased almost exponentially, a trend that is set to continue. General Motors was the first automaker to install this technology in its cars. And now, almost every other manufacturer, namely Nissan, BMW, Citroen, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, etc., has adopted it in at least one model in their range.