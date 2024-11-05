Human Trafficking Awareness Event to Bring Together Hospitality Industry & Community in the Fight Against Trafficking

On November 14 from 1-3:30pm, the at:project is hosting a human trafficking awareness event aimed at engaging both key members of the hospitality industry and community members eager to make a difference. The event will be held at Sleep Inn & Suites in Redmond, bringing together individuals from hotels, motels, resorts, travel agencies, and other community members committed to preventing trafficking and fostering safer communities.

This interactive event will provide crucial training and information to help participants recognize and respond to signs of trafficking in their everyday roles. It will also provide an opportunity to build community-wide partnerships in the fight against human trafficking.

Event Highlights Include:

Comprehensive Training Session: Attendees will receive a deep-dive training on human trafficking prevention, equipping them with the knowledge to identify, understand, and respond effectively to trafficking situations.

Panel Discussion: The event will feature a panel of survivor leaders, law enforcement officials, victim advocates, and industry experts. This discussion will offer valuable insights from diverse perspectives, fostering a deeper understanding of the collaborative efforts needed to prevent trafficking and support survivors.

This event is free and open to all community members. For more information, please contact ajohnson@jbarj.org or visit at-project.org.

About at:project:

The at:project is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting victims and survivors of human trafficking throughout the Central Oregon region by providing resources, education, and advocacy. We work to foster safer communities by equipping individuals and industries with the knowledge and tools needed to prevent trafficking and assist those affected by it.

at-project.org