Humane Society of Central Oregon Responds to Urgent Dog Surrender

(HSCO Executive Director Amber Kostoff (center) and staff carry dog into HSCO shelter for veterinary care)

In a major coordinated effort with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Department and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is currently addressing the surrender of over 30 dogs from a property south of La Pine. The dogs, ranging from young puppies to senior dogs, are suffering from various health issues, including malnourishment, significant injuries, and chronic disease. This urgent circumstance has put a strain on the resources of the shelter, which is at full capacity for dogs.

With an ongoing effort to care for and manage this large intake of dogs, HSCO is calling for community support:

Adoptions: Visit the shelter to adopt one of our currently available dogs, helping free up resources for incoming animals. All available animals are listed at hsco.org/adopt.

Fostering: We are in need of short-term foster care for young and senior dogs.

Donations: Many of the animals will need ongoing medical treatment and long-term care requiring significant funding. Secure donations can be made directly at hsco.org/donate.

Executive Director’s Statement:

Amber Kostoff, executive director of HSCO, says, “Right now, our top priority is giving these animals the medical care they urgently need. We’re calling on our community for help: adopt, foster, or donate. Your support will help ensure these animals get the care they need.”

About the Dogs and Care Efforts:

The surrendered animals are receiving comprehensive medical assessments and treatments from HSCO’s veterinary team. The dogs will become available as they are medically cleared and have been spayed or neutered. When the dogs become available for adoption, they will be listed on HSCO’s website: hsco.org.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

Founded in 1961, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is a full-service animal shelter located at 61170 SE 27th Street, Bend. As a Socially Conscious Shelter, HSCO is dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for all animals under its care. In the past year, HSCO found homes for more than 2,200 animals and reunited 659 pets with their families. Our community outreach includes accessible veterinary care and the HOPE pet food bank, which support the needs of pet owners in Central Oregon. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5:30pm.

hsco.org • 541-382-3537