Hurry! Flannel Exhibition Closing June 29

Blood, Sweat & Flannel is open now through Sunday, June 29

Exhibition Closing

Explore a fabric’s history in Blood, Sweat & Flannel

From lumberjack to classic grunge band, flannel’s story reflects the history of work and culture in the High Desert region. There’s no better way to experience it then to come see the Blood, Sweat & Flannel exhibition, now in its final week!

Blood, Sweat & Flannel

Open now through Sunday, June 29

Free with admission

Lost in Place

Join Ellen Waterston on a Unique Desert Writing Journey

What to expect at the fifth annual Lost in Place nature writing intensive? Good food (for thought as well as The Lodge at Summer Lake’s great cuisine), good company (fellow writers, faculty and the inspirational High Desert), good fun (field trips), and good writing (every day)!

Join Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston on a unique journey into desert writing for this immersive, all-inclusive experience.

Seating is limited to 12 participants so save your spot!

Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive

Thursday, September 18 through Sunday, September 21

The Lodge at Summer Lake, Summer Lake, Oregon

$1,200 per person, all-inclusive weekend

For questions, email info@writingranch.com

