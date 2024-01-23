I Like Pie on Thanksgiving Raises $34,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Attracts Record-breaking 2,800 Participants

Bend is a community that comes together in support of worthy causes, and this year’s Thanksgiving morning race was a perfect example as Cascade Relays Foundation and FootZone raised $34,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend.

Continuing the cherished tradition, families and friends from across Central Oregon gathered in the Old Mill District for an untimed run/walk that combined fitness, community, and the irresistible allure of eating pie for breakfast. The I Like Pie event, hosted on Thanksgiving morning, proved to be an overwhelming success, drawing a remarkable increase of 1,000 participants compared to last year.

The spirited atmosphere was palpable as 2,800 individuals of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate Thanksgiving morning with a healthy dose of exercise while eating pie for a cause.

This year’s event solidified its position as one of Central Oregon’s largest gatherings, demonstrating the unwavering support and commitment of the community in raising funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. An annual highlight is discovering the design of the coveted I Like Pie beanie that participants receive with their registration and continue to spread the love of pie as they wear it throughout the winter.

The event’s impact extended beyond the joyous celebration, as a staggering $34,000 was raised to support the invaluable programs and initiatives provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. These funds will directly benefit the youth of our community, empowering them to reach their fullest potential and fostering a brighter future for all.

“Every dollar raised by I Like Pie supports our youth and mission at our Clubhouses in Bend,” said Bess Goggins, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. “Not only do our youth feel the love and support of our generous, committed community, but they also feel seen, valued, and heard in ways that make them feel special, which is important every day and especially during the holiday season. Thank you, thank you to Cascade Relays, FootZone, our sponsors, and I Like Pie attendees for raising an incredible amount that positively impacts our youth every day!”

The I Like Pie event has become a beloved Thanksgiving tradition in Bend, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors for a day of gratitude, fitness, and pie. This year’s resounding success sets the stage for an even brighter future, as the event continues to grow and make a lasting impact on the community.

About The Boys & Girls Club of Bend:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is a safe place to learn and grow — all while having fun. At our two locations in Bend, we offer life-changing programs to youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years old. Our programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development and citizenship involvement in our community in Central Oregon.

About Cascade Relays Foundation:

At Cascades Relays, being a positive member of the communities we live in and travel through is very important to us. The Cascade Relays Foundation, founded in 2016, supports local non-profits, school groups, and community organizations in the communities our events travel through. It has directly donated over $675,000 to local nonprofits and community groups since its founding in 2008. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to support organizations in our local communities.

About FootZone:

FootZone is Central Oregon’s only locally owned and independent running and walking store. Since 1995, FootZone has been the hub of the local running community, hosting clinics, training groups, weekly runs, and a number of charitable events each year, in addition to sponsoring local races. FootZone is a full service running and walking store in downtown Bend.

bgcbend.org • cascaderelays.com • footzonebend.com