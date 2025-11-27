I Like Pie Run/Walk Returns Thanksgiving Day 2025

The Beloved Bend tradition expands celebration of community, gratitude, and giving back.

The beloved I Like Pie Run/Walk, presented by the Cascade Relays Foundation and FootZone, returns this Thanksgiving morning—now at its new home, Riverbend Park. This heartwarming holiday tradition invites families, friends, and visitors to start their Thanksgiving morning with movement, gratitude, and community connection along the scenic Deschutes River Trail.

The 2025 event is powered by an incredible network of community partners, led by Mid Oregon Credit Union, and Gold Sponsors Purpose In Expenses (PIE) and Pahlisch Homes. We extend our gratitude to additional supporters — United Rentals, Shift Beverages, Bethlehem Inn, Tower Theatre, BBSI, Puffin, Latino Community Association, Beaver Coach, Sensiba, Sebastian’s Seafood, Thaipas, Happy Danes, and many more — whose contributions help fuel this beloved Thanksgiving tradition and its impact on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend.

Participants can choose from walking, strolling or running three festive distances:

Little Slice of Pi(e) – 1.3 miles

Perfect Slice of Pi(e) – 3.14 miles

The Whole Pi(e) – 5.3 miles

A relaxed start window from 7:30-9:30am makes this an accessible, family-friendly morning for runners and walkers of all ages. On-course and finish-area amenities include live music, community cheer, and beverages featuring fresh-roasted coffee by Backporch Coffee Roasters, seasonal ales from GoodLife Brewing, and sparkling breakfast cocktails by Crater Lake Spirits.

New in 2025: The “Perfect Slice Challenge” Pie Baking Competition –

Calling all pie pros and passionate home bakers! The new Perfect Slice Challenge invites both Commercial and Home Baker categories to show off their best creations. Pies must be delivered to Riverbend Park by 8:30am. Judging occurs from 9-10am, with public tasting to follow. To enter, visit the event website.

Supporting Local Youth

The I Like Pie Run/Walk is an untimed, community-first event benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. After raising $40,000 in 2024, this year’s fundraising goal is $50,000. The first 4,500 participants will receive the exclusive 2025 “I Like Pie” knit beanie, a coveted keepsake of this Bend Thanksgiving tradition.

Registration & Packet Pickup

Registration is $45 for adults and $25 for youth.

Packet pickup will take place:

Tuesday, November 25 at FootZone (1–6pm)

at FootZone (1–6pm) Wednesday, November 26 at FootZone (10am-5pm)

at FootZone (10am-5pm) Thanksgiving morning at Riverbend Park (7-9:30am)

Register at ilikepiebend.com.

Voices From the Community

“Traditions like I Like Pie are about more than just fun — they’re about choosing to show up for our community in ways that reflect what we value,” said Scott J. Douglass, co-founder of Cascade Relays Foundation. “In a world filled with screens and distractions, it feels good to gather with friends, family, and brand-new faces — to look out at the river instead of a phone, share thousands of slices of pie, and do something that benefits others. These are the moments that strengthen our community and remind us why giving back matters.”

“Thanksgiving is about sharing the pie,” said Jamie Bianchini, co-founder and CEO of PIE. “Our model literally slices a piece of a company’s expense ‘pie’ and keeps it local — funding youth and community instead of distant shareholders. We’re thrilled to celebrate that story on course with Cascade Relays, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, and partners like Pahlisch Homes.”

About Purpose In Expenses (PIE):

Purpose In Expenses (PIE) is a Bend-based social enterprise that transforms everyday business expense payments into charitable donations. For over five years, PIE has helped local businesses generate additional support for nonprofits, including partners such as Shift Beverages, Bethlehem Inn, Tower Theatre, BBSI, Puffin, Latino Community Association, Beaver Coach, Sensiba, Happy Danes, and more.

About FootZone:

FootZone is Central Oregon’s only locally owned and independent running and walking store. Since 1995, FootZone has served as a hub for the local running community — hosting clinics, training groups.

purposeinexpenses.com • shop.footzonebend.com