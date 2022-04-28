(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.)

Introducing the New Sunup Summer Ale from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

Equally at Home at a Backyard Barbecue or Lazing by the River, Sunup is the Perfect Accompaniment to an Active PNW Summer

We’ve all heard of capturing lightning in a bottle, but the new Sunup Summer Ale from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. might just be the closest thing to capturing sunrise in a can. Brewed with Cascade and Amarillo hops, and showing a hint of essential light bitterness, Sunup draws its inspiration from beautiful Pacific Northwest sunrises, trekking along mountain trails, and canoeing on alpine lakes.

“Northwest summer days are long, and we all need a beer like Sunup Summer Ale that can tag along for the extended hours of fun without taking us off our game,” said Cascade Lakes’ Director of Brewing operations Ryan Schmiege. “If you could can the sunrise, this is what it would taste like. Rays of citrus, a palette of floral and tropical notes, and a sense of overwhelming calm and satisfaction that warms you from the inside out.”

Sunup Summer Ale profile:

Grain: 2-Row, Acidulated, DextraPils, Crystal 40

Hops: Cascade & Amarillo

Brewmaster: Ryan Schmiege

IBU: 40

ABV: 4.6%

Format: Cans & draft

Availability: Available throughout OR/WA/ID/MT from May 2 through July

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

Born in 1994 in beautiful Central Oregon, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is a bold, genuine, innovative, and community-minded brewing and eatery company. Under the direction of General Manager Andy Rhine, Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, and Executive Chef Jeff Kelly, Cascade Lakes produces more than 7,000 barrels of beer annually, including six year-round brews and a rotating selection of seasonal offerings. Cascade Lakes’ beers can be found in five states along the west coast, on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs including the Bend flagship location on the road to Mt. Bachelor, and the original 7th Street Redmond location. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in late 2022.

cascadelakes.com