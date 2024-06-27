Immerse Yourself in Nature & Music at the Unique Outdoor Concert by Local Artist

(Paula Dreyer playing on the riverbank | Photo courtesy of Lay It Out Events)

Prepare for an unforgettable evening where nature and music harmoniously collide. Composer and pianist Paula Dreyer, together with Piano Flow Live, is thrilled to present a unique outdoor concert at Riverbend Park that promises to awaken your soul with beautiful, live music while you’re surrounded by the serene waters of the Deschutes River.

This one-of-a-kind event invites attendees to experience the melodious strains of piano music in an innovative way. Whether you choose to ﬂoat on a paddle board, canoe, or kayak — or prefer to relax in a lawn chair or take a leisurely stroll along the trails – the choice is yours. Wireless headphones ensure that you can soak in every note, no matter where you are in the venue.

Each concert is designed to be an intimate affair, with a maximum of 100 attendees per show, making this an exclusive opportunity not to be missed. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to reserve your spot and headphones today.

Piano Flow Live will provide the wireless headphones, and guests are encouraged to bring their own kayak, stand-up paddle board (SUP), or ﬂoat. Rentals are available through Tumalo Creek at Riverbend Park or online at tumalocreek.com/rentals.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024

Check-in: Begins an hour before each show (4:30pm for the ﬁrst show and 6:30pm for the second show). Please arrive at the boat launch no later than 15 minutes before the show start time to ensure a smooth check-in process.

Location: Riverbend Park, Bend (Event Lawn)

Show Times: First Show: 5:30-6:30pm, Second Show: 7:30-8:30pm

What to Bring: Comfortable clothes that can get wet, sunscreen, drinks and food

Join us for a magical evening where the freedom of nature meets the beauty of live music.

Tickets: Reserve your headphones now and embark on an auditory adventure like no other at bendticket.com/events/piano-flow-float-at-riverbend-park-7-5-2024

pauladreyer.com/piano-flow-live • layitoutevents.com