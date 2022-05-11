Importance of lead generation for businesses and how Kennected can help you do it

If you want to stay ahead in the competitive market, lead generation is a must. For the survival and growth of any business, it needs customers. They are the source of revenue, hence the soul of your business. The growth and success of every enterprise depend on its ability to transform visitors or lead to loyal customers. But to attract potential customers, build a relationship with them, and transform them into customers, businesses need proper lead generation strategies.

A few years ago, commercial and aggressive sales tactics would have helped you to generate leads and turn them into customers. But, in this era of conscious customers, the buying process has changed completely, and so have marketing strategies. Instead of focussing on mass marketing pitches like advertisements or email marketing, businesses need to focus on finding suitable leads and building relationships with them. Today, for the success of a business, you need to focus on generating new leads.

1. Importance of Lead Generation for Business

Let us see how businesses can benefit from having quality leads and how lead generation will improve your business sales?

A. Increase Brand awareness

Brand awareness is very crucial for any business. It is a measure to know how many people know about your brand and helps you understand its popularity. When more people are aware of your brand and know about your services or products, it will boost your brand’s reputation. The more your brand’s reputation, the more people among your targeted audience will know about your brand. With reputation comes great brand value, which will boost the credibility and trustworthiness of your business.

With good lead generation strategies, you will be able to boost brand visibility and credibility. It will ensure that the leads will think of your brand when they need to purchase something related to your service. Lead generation will build brand awareness and inform your targeted market about your product or services.

B. Generate quality leads

You may be able to drive traffic to your website through many marketing campaigns. But unless and until you can attract audiences who are willing and capable of purchasing your product, your marketing campaign won’t help you generate sales. With lead generation campaigns, you will be able to target a specific market or audience whom you think is beneficial to your business. Since you are focusing on certain individuals, there are more chances for them to respond to your brand. When they interact with you, you can influence them and transform them into quality customers.

C. Results in positive ROI

In the lead generation marketing technique, you will only have to pay for the leads generated. Since you are targeting a certain market who have more chances of turning into valuable customers; lead generation will contribute to a better return on investment.

D. More lead in less time

With online lead generation campaigns, you will be able to generate quality leads in less time. Your salesperson will not have to spend their time searching for leads in the market; instead, they can invest their time on quality leads and work on closing the deal.

2. How Kennected can enhance your lead generation

To save time and generate more quality leads, you can use lead generation software. One of the most user-friendly and intuitive software for generating quality leads is the Kennected Lead Generation Platform, which will help you in finding potential leads, building connections, and making new customers, thus enhancing the revenue streams.

Kennected offers various tools which will help you to connect with prospective customers and level up your lead generation campaign. Let us look at how Kennected can help your business’s lead generation campaign.

A. Appealing video contents with Kennected videos

One of the easiest ways to gain the maximum out of your outreach campaign is through video marketing. Everyone gets attracted by visual content, therefore creating a personalized video with the Kennected video app will help you to grab the attention of your target audience. You can cut, crop, and record your screen with Kennected video and send it through email, text, or CRM or you can share it through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

You can use this video in your email marketing campaign to optimize its reach. Since these videos are personalized, there are fewer chances of people ignoring them thinking that it’s spam. Also, with Kennected videos, you can know how many times people watched your video, enabling you to get insight into the success of your campaign.

B. Find the most qualified leads from LinkedIn with Cloud Kennect

Being one of the biggest social media platforms with more than 756 million users, LinkedIn is one of the best platforms to find quality leads. Using Cloud Kennect, you can find leads and send them hyper-personalized messages. Instead of sending messages one a-by-one manually, with cloud Kennect you can paste the search URL of your prospective clients and send them personalized messages with their name, company name, and more.

C. Gain insight into your lead generation campaign with the Kennected analytics dashboard

With Kennected real-time analytics dashboard, you will get a detailed report of your campaign. Through this report, you can understand and access your marketing campaign, understand which campaign is driving the most results, and where and how you must make changes.

Lead generation is one of the most cost-effective marketing campaigns that can generate more leads and customers for any business. With a cloud-based lead generation tool like Kennected, you can make this task much easier and find more high-valued leads in lesser time.