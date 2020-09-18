Improve the induction process with these helpful HR tips

As a HR rep, you’ll understand the hard work and energy that goes into the recruitment process. Finding the right candidates can feel like you’re looking for a needle in a haystack. From recruitment drives to social networking, headhunting at industry-specific events and the entire interview process – when you finally have the candidates you’ve been searching for, it’s a welcome relief.

However, the next stage of the recruitment process is just beginning. And it’s just as crucial. The induction process is something that all new employees must go through, and it’s your responsibility as a HR rep to make it as interesting and as captivating as possible.

Failing to do so, could mean losing your new hires and having a nightmare with retention numbers as well as setting the precedent for a poor working relationship. Induction sessions are usually long and incredibly boring and it’s not easy to implement essential policies and educate new starters on their role if the process is badly designed and delivered. This is why HR teams need onboarding software , so they can create a seamless candidate and employee experience.

Once you have your onboarding software in place, you might want to look at these other ways you can improve the induction process.

Make sure they feel welcome

Sometimes, it’s far too easy to get caught up in the practicalities and the legislation and the legalities of bringing in new recruits. Yes, there’s a job that needs to be done, however, when you fail to make your new recruits feel welcome, you’re already starting on the backfoot. Being open and welcoming sets the precedent for their future working relationship with the company.

So, enjoy a team lunch together on their first day, let them know that you’re always available for questions and queries, create a personalised welcome video for each recruit and make sure that the company website is fully updated with new faces!

Give them some time off

I know, it sounds ludicrous, but believe it or not, large companies are understanding the benefits of introducing new recruits gently to their roles. Several days of intense induction followed by more training on the job can get a little overwhelming. Consider giving the new recruits a day off mid-week to relax, recharge and come back fully energised.

Trial a buddy system

Having someone who has worked at the business for several years buddy up with a new recruit can help new starters settle quicker and understand the implantation of company values and core beliefs better.

Give them homework

If you have the right software in place, you may be able to let your new recruits complete some aspects of their induction at home. This breaks up the monotony and allows them to learn at their own pace. You can follow up these home sessions with quizzes and group discussions, as well as questions and feedback on the training.

And finally, get feedback

Feedback after induction training isn’t just for your benefit. It also sets the working standards for your new employees. If they know that you’re open to feedback then they’ll be much happier to communicate throughout their career with you and thrive in their new working environment.