In-Home Primary Care Now More Accessible

ClearPath Healthcare, a nonprofit leader in Central Oregon for over 45 years, began seeing patients for its In-Home Primary Care service in early May. Reflecting its nonprofit mission, ClearPath Healthcare removed all membership fees and moved to an insurance-billable model.

While the program was originally designed with a membership component to cover travel costs, ClearPath leadership determined that a fully insurance-billable model was the right fit for homebound Central Oregonians.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to bring this service to patients who are having difficulty receiving the care they need,” said Jane McGuire, Executive Director.

ClearPath’s primary care provider, Taylor Garr-Jones, FNP-C, is now traveling to homes across Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. The service was designed for seniors 55 and older and those with complex medical needs who find it difficult to leave home for appointments.

By removing the membership barrier, ClearPath reinforces its patient-first nonprofit model:

No Cost to Join: Patients pay no enrollment or monthly membership fees. Services are billed to Medicare or private insurance. Patients remain responsible for co-pays and deductibles.

Patients pay no enrollment or monthly membership fees. Services are billed to Medicare or private insurance. Patients remain responsible for co-pays and deductibles. Unhurried Medical Visits: ClearPath spends 45-60 minutes per visit to ensure comprehensive care for every patient. Home visit frequency is determined by the clinician and the patient.

ClearPath spends 45-60 minutes per visit to ensure comprehensive care for every patient. Home visit frequency is determined by the clinician and the patient. Now Accepting New Patients: Home visits are underway across Central Oregon, and ClearPath is currently welcoming new patients.

Home visits are underway across Central Oregon, and ClearPath is currently welcoming new patients. Inclusive Care: The model was designed to include primary care for both the patient and their family caregiver, who often delays medical care due to caregiving responsibilities.

Continuing a 45-Year Legacy

This launch follows the organization’s recent rebrand from Hospice of Redmond to ClearPath Healthcare. The shift to in-home primary care expands their mission to provide a full continuum of care, from chronic disease management to end-of-life support.

“We saw a clear need in our community: many seniors were facing barriers to access traditional primary care,” said McGuire. “With over four decades of experience providing care in the home, we are uniquely positioned to help solve this problem. This service isn’t just an expansion; it’s a commitment to helping our friends and neighbors in the place they love the most.”

Patients, families, or providers interested in learning more can visit clearpathhealthcare.org/primary-care or call 541-323-0853.

For media inquiries, contact: Lauren Lebien, Community Engagement Manager, lauren@clearpathhealthcare.org or 541-548-7483.

About ClearPath Healthcare:

ClearPath Healthcare is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization that has been a cornerstone of Central Oregon since its founding in 1979 (formerly as Hospice of Redmond). For over four decades, they have compassionately supported thousands of individuals and their families with a full spectrum of services, including hospice care, transitions programs, bereavement support, and the newly launched In-Home Primary Care, ensuring everyone has a clear path to the care they deserve, right where they live.

clearpathhealthcare.org