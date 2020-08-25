Inclusive Design and the Automotive Industry

Inclusive design is incredibly important for society to function and for everyone to be able to lead their daily life, but unfortunately it is not always up to the standard that it should be. Inclusive design is defined as “describe the consideration of the needs and abilities of a diverse range of people in the design process”, but the car industry is one which tends to design with the more able-bodied in mind.

The Importance of Automobiles

This is problematic because having an automobile can provide a great sense of freedom and independence and this is something that everyone should have access to. Additionally, when you consider how challenging public transport can be for those that require the use of a wheelchair, it makes you raise just how important inclusive design is when it comes to automobiles.

Progress

While there is a lot of work to be done, there has been some progress made in recent times when it comes to automobiles for those with a wide range of disabilities. You can have adapted vehicles with features such as hand accelerators and joystick controls, as well as wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) which can make it easy, safe and comfortable to transport someone that requires the use of a wheelchair.

Specialists Using Inclusive Design

Specialists like Allied Mobility can make a big difference to the lives of those with disabilities and their carers with their impressive range of automobiles that priorities inclusive design through clever innovations – “design works by initially tipping the back of the seat forward and then detaching it at the floor. This then allows the seat to simply fold away as it rotates and locks in at the front of the vehicle, creating far more space for the wheelchair user”.

The Future

So, what more can be done in terms of inclusive design for the disabled community? Driverless cars are the obvious development which will transform transport for those with a wide range of disabilities and could change lives. Of course, it is not just the ability to drive vehicles that need to be considered as getting in and out of the vehicle can be an issue so design features like grab handles and side steps are important. The needs and capabilities of a diverse population need to be considered in the early design stages of automobiles and this will make a big difference to people’s lives.

While some progress has been made in terms of inclusive design for automobiles, there is still much more that needs to be done but the future does look bright in terms of autonomous driving.