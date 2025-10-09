Income Tax Filing Extension Deadline Just Six Days Away

(Photo | Pexels)

More than 2.1 million Oregonians have filed their tax year 2024 state personal income tax returns this year.

But with just six days before the tax filing extension deadline October 15, as many as 100,000 Oregonians are expected to sneak in under the wire.

“It’s not unusual for there to be a large number of returns filed in the last week before the extension deadline. If you forget and file after the extension deadline, you could be subject to additional penalties,” said Megan Denison, Personal Tax and Compliance Division administrator with the Oregon Department of Revenue.

“Our best advice for taxpayers is to get their returns in as soon as possible.”

In addition to filing sooner rather than later, the department offers the following information for taxpayers who still need to file their state return.

File electronically.

E-filing is the fastest way for taxpayers to get their tax refund. Nearly 95 percent of those who have already filed this year, have filed electronically. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks. Taxpayers should file just once. Sending a paper return through the mail after e-filing will delay a refund.

Free filing options

Revenue provides several options for taxpayers to e-file their returns for free. Oregon Free Fillable Forms performs basic calculations and is ideal for taxpayers who don’t need help preparing their returns and want the convenience of filing electronically. The IRS offers a similar option for filing federal taxes electronically.

New this year, taxpayers can file their federal return directly with the IRS using IRS Direct File and their Oregon return directly with the state through Direct File Oregon for free. Videos are available to show how to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon.

Information about all available free tax preparation software options is available on the Revenue website, along with a list of organizations providing free assistance.

Where’s my refund? tool and video

Revenue has issued nearly 1.5 million refunds already this year, most within two weeks of filing. Taxpayers wondering about the refund on their tax year 2024 return, can use the Oregon Department of Revenue’s Where’s My Refund? tool to check its status and, if they want more information, watch a video outlining the refund timelines to better understand the process.

Visit oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, see a list of approved tax preparation software products, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments. For questions not answered on our website, call 800-356-4222 toll-free (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 or email questions.dor@dor.oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls. Due to the number of calls Revenue receives during tax season, you may experience extended wait times.

oregon.gov/dor