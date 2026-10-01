Income Tax Filing Extension Deadline Just Two Weeks Away

More than 2.1 million Oregonians have filed their tax year 2025 state personal income tax returns this year.

But with just two weeks before the tax filing extension deadline October 15, as many as 100,000 Oregonians are expected to sneak in under the wire.

“Every year we receive a large number of returns filed in the last two weeks before the extension deadline. If you forget and file after the extension deadline, you could be subject to additional penalties,” said Megan Denison, personal tax and compliance division administrator with the Oregon Department of Revenue.

“Our best advice for taxpayers is to get their returns in as soon as possible.”

In addition to filing sooner rather than later, the department offers the following information for taxpayers who still need to file their state return.

You must file a return to get your kicker

In 2026, Oregon is returning $1.41 billion in revenue above projections to taxpayers in the form of a “kicker” tax credit. The kicker is a refundable credit that will either increase a taxpayer’s Oregon state income tax refund or decrease the amount of state taxes they owe. It is not sent to taxpayers separately as a check.

Only taxpayers who filed a tax year 2024 return and also file a tax year 2025 return can receive a kicker. Taxpayers can determine the amount of their kicker using the What’s My Kicker? calculator available on Revenue Online.

File electronically.

E-filing is the fastest way for taxpayers to get their tax refund. Nearly 96 percent of those who have already filed this year, have filed electronically. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks. Taxpayers should file just once. Sending a paper return through the mail after e-filing will delay a refund.

Free filing options

Taxpayers can use Free Fillable Forms to file their federal return and then use Direct File Oregon to file their Oregon personal income tax return directly with the state through Revenue Online. Other free electronic filing options are available for taxpayers that meet income requirements. Using links from the department’s website ensures that both taxpayers’ federal and state return will be filed for free.

Public computer kiosks for filing taxes with Direct File Oregon and free fillable forms are available in department regional offices in Bend, Eugene, Gresham, Medford, and Portland.

Information about all available free tax preparation software options is available on the Revenue website, along with a list of organizations providing free assistance.

Where’s my refund?

Taxpayers can check the status of their Oregon state income tax refund using Revenue’s Where’s My Refund? tool. The Department recommends logging in to your Revenue Online account to access enhanced tool features.

Taxpayers who don’t already have a Revenue Online account can create one by following the Revenue Online link on the department’s website.

Filing last-minute paper returns

Due to changes to US Postal Service processes in recent years, taxpayers dropping paper returns into a US Postal Service mailbox at this late date can’t be certain that their returns will be postmarked by the due date.

Taxpayers who want to mail their return can take their return to a USPS office during regular business hours no later than October 15, 2026 and make an in-person request to have their return manually postmarked at the counter before mailing it.

After hours, paper Oregon personal income tax returns can be deposited in drop boxes available on both the east and west sides of the Salem office; on the west side of the Portland State Office Building; or outside the DOR offices in Eugene, Medford, and Bend. A drop box inside DOR’s Gresham office is available during business hours.

The department doesn’t recommend using the state drop boxes for federal returns. Paper federal returns should be sent to the IRS. Federal returns dropped in the DOR drop boxes are date stamped and forwarded to the IRS, but the Department of Revenue can’t guarantee that the IRS will accept them as having been filed on time.

www.oregon.gov/dor