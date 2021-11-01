Increasing Brand Awareness In 2021: A Useful Guide

Creating brand awareness is easy, right? Just throw up a simple advertisement and the job is done. Well… Actually…. If you think that statement is correct, then we are here to tell you that it couldn’t be further from the truth.

Brand awareness is not something that happens overnight. In fact, there are a multitude of things that you need to do to create a lasting impact with your audience. Need some help? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Be Active on Social Media

Social media is a vital resource for any business, no matter how big or small. Increasing your brand awareness is all about getting your business out there and socializing with others. What better way to achieve this than through social media. The power of these platforms should not be underestimated, and social media has now become one of the most popular digital activities worldwide. Research shows that as of January 2020, the global social media usage rate stood at 49%. So, if you haven’t already, it’s time to get posting.

The great thing about social media is you can connect with others beyond your brand. Instead of trying to push a hard sale, you can make more genuine connections by interacting with your audience and asking them questions. The main aim of these platforms is to build strong relationships and create awareness.

Think More Than Just a Company

Leading on from social media, it is important that you think more than just a company. It can help to put a face to your brand. Don’t be afraid to show people your team. Customers can find it hard to relate to a computer screen but once they can see a friendly face, they feel like they are able to connect to you more. You want your customers to think you are more than just a company who sell stuff. Instead, think how else will you define yourself?

When it comes to showing the people who work for your brand, social media is a great platform to do this. Get your team involved in your posts and don’t be afraid to have fun with it. It can also help to have a “meet the team” section on your website.

Omnichannel Marketing

There is no denying that marketing plays an important role in brand awareness. However, there are so many types of marketing that you can invest in, and it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start. However, if you truly want to increase your brands awareness in what is an oversaturated digital marketing landscape, then you will need to develop an engaging and personalized customer experience across all channels – Introducing omnichannel marketing.

Take a look at this blog post from Lob. They discuss how you can use direct mail in your omnichannel marketing strategy to increase brand awareness. The research shows that this form of marketing is highly effective. Elements like direct mail allow you to build a relationship with new and existing customers as you can give them a more personalized experience.

Guest Blog

When it comes to creating a brand awareness strategy there are a few things that you can do. Guest blogging is a popular technique used by many brands. It is the perfect opportunity for you to share relevant and helpful content and the best bit? You can take advantage of the traffic that’s already arriving on the other website. It is a clever way to get more people to notice your brand.

Try not to focus your guest blogs on pushing a hard sell. Although you want to promote your product there are also a few other things you should consider. You need to create a brand voice. You will need to firstly present yourself as a human then a company second. If you need help writing a guest post then luckily there is an abundance of helpful articles online. They can give you plenty of helpful tips and inspiration to get you started.

Make Shareable Content

Making content is crucial for any business. After all, how is anyone going to know who you are if you never post across your channels? Anyone can create content but the key thing you want to achieve is creating content that is highly shareable. The more people who can view your content and interact with it, the better. When it comes to creating highly shareable content there are a few things that you can do. Firstly, you want to find out what is trending. If you create content that relates to trends you have a higher chance of becoming viral. To reach more people you should be regularly checking what the trends are as they can change by the hour.

It is also important that you engage with your community. Asking them to share, like and comment on your post encourages them to interact with your content. Competitions are a great way to get your content shared amongst others and it also shows your audience that you are a company who likes to give back.

Have A Consistent Brand Image

You will need to ensure that your brand is highly recognizable across all marketing channels and touch points. This is achieved through a consistent brand image. There are a few ways that you can approach brand consistency. For example, your logo. Once you have your logo, it is recommended that you try not to change it as this can lead to confusion when customers are looking up your brand online.

You should always use your logo and design elements consistently throughout all channels. If your company color scheme is pastel colors, but on your Instagram page you use dark colors, then people may struggle to relate this to your other channels and its confusing for the customer. You can learn more about the importance of brand consistency through various educational resources online. It is a hugely important step to get right in order to help you increase that all-important brand awareness.