Independence from Hunger Campaign Raises $16,546 for Family Access Network

For the fourth consecutive year, Grocery Outlet Prineville selected Family Access Network as the beneficiary of their Independence from Hunger Campaign. Through the month of July, along with patron donations at check-out, store owners Rhonda and Lambert Bourgo partnered with ten Prineville businesses to be daily matching partners – matching up to $500 each. In total, the campaign raised $16,546 with $4,899 of that coming from the matching gift partners. The funds raised will be turned into Grocery Outlet gift cards to be distributed to Crook County FAN clients throughout the year; ensuring that Central Oregon children will have access to food so they can show up to school ready to learn.

FAN extends our heartfelt “thank you” to Rhonda and Lambert, every individual who participated in the fundraiser, as well as the following Prineville businesses for their generous partnership: 7th Street Dental, Slater Chiropractic, The Lumberyard, Bigfoot Rentals, Williams Family Electric, Wild Ride Brewery, NW Graphicworks, Bayberry Lane, Sunrise Pool & Spa, St. Charles Health Systems.

FAN employees, board members, and volunteers visited Grocery Outlet Prineville for a day during the campaign to bag groceries for, connect with, and thank the Prineville community.

“This is such an amazing event! I’m so grateful for these generous matching partners,” said FAN Foundation Board Chair, Tasha McFarland. “When I was at Grocery Outlet today, I was just blown away by the generosity of their staff and customers.”

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 7,600 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675