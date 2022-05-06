Indian Proxy Servers: How to Find the Best One

Anyone knows: regardless of the target location, all the servers basically do the same thing – they make you and your software hidden from the rest of the Internet. But why do more and more people search for the Indian proxy servers, what makes them so special?

Most Indian proxy servers have recommended themselves as stable and reliable, easy to set up and use options. They come at reasonable costs, excel in technical experience, and provide stable performance, regardless of the use purposes.

And, to help you make the right decision, we’ll review the best practices for choosing the right Indian proxies, as well as analyze the best networks offered on the tech market today.

So, let’s get this started!

Best Tips for Choosing Indian Proxy Servers

In order to better understand the value of any proxy server network from India, it’s essential to learn about the basic characteristics the best option should include. Below you’ll find the proven hacks on how to prepare yourself to choose the best Indian proxy.

Consider the Suitable Proxy Server Type

Before you start reviewing the top-rated proxies, you should consider which type of it will be better for your needs. Overall, there are different kinds of proxy server networks:

Transparent proxies — one of the most common categories used by public places like libraries or schools. Basically, it lets the websites identify the proxy server and identify you to the web server by forwarding your IP address.

— one of the most common categories used by public places like libraries or schools. Basically, it lets the websites identify the proxy server and identify you to the web server by forwarding your IP address. Anonymous proxies — this category typically hides your IP address from the wires you’re visiting.

— this category typically hides your IP address from the wires you’re visiting. High anonymity proxies — instead of hiding, these networks regularly change your IPs presented to the webserver.

— instead of hiding, these networks regularly change your IPs presented to the webserver. Distorting proxies — these will randomly show the fake IP addresses you’re working under, making it seem like you’re working from different locations.

Once you’ve decided what type of “IP security” you need, it becomes better to choose a cost-effective server without overpaying for the features you don’t need at all.

Ensure the Proxies Come from a Legitimate Company

Checking out the authority of the company provider may really come in handy when choosing the Indian proxy server network. It will help to filter out the low-quality, buggy proxies that don’t get their job right at all. Additionally, this will help you to ensure the company is reliable and can be trusted, thus ending up with a range of first-class servers that come at a great price.

Estimate the Price Range

Among thousands of companies offering their proxies, it’s really hard to define which one fits you best. However, considering the costs you’re ready to pay for the Indian proxy server will help you to narrow down the search and focus on the potential options at a specific price.

Analyze the Proxy Reviews

For sure, you’d like to get a high-quality product from a legitimate company that provides first-class service and ensures your security on the web. So, to make sure your potential proxy can fulfill your needs, nothing can work better than checking the reviews section! Luckily, today we have tons of review content written by real people that can help you define a non-biased opinion about a specific product or service.

Make Up a List of Potential Candidates

To be able to define the right option for you, it’s important to figure out the strong and weak points of each proxy network. For instance, one of these covers all locations across the world, while the other may have the unlimited bandwidth allowed. They might come at different price tags, offer multiple types of proxies (per day, week, or month), or offer discounts for ordering a large number of ports.

So, listing the basic features of each and the pros and cons of their use might be really useful, especially for first-time users.

Top Indian Proxy Servers to Try in 2022

Once you’ve learned how to select the right Indian proxy network, the next step should be learning the options offered on the IT market. Here are our top picks that will surely help you to make the best decision:

Smartproxy – offers a decent value for its price, and is pretty easy to set up and use. Regardless of its recent establishment in 2018, it has become a fantastic option for many sneakerheads, Instagram hustlers, and small-time scrapers.

– offers a decent value for its price, and is pretty easy to set up and use. Regardless of its recent establishment in 2018, it has become a fantastic option for many sneakerheads, Instagram hustlers, and small-time scrapers. Oxylabs – enables selecting the separate pools from nearly 100 million proxy IPs with excellent performance. All the residential proxies it offers cover different locations across India, which has made it one of the most popular and reliable proxy servers for any option.

– enables selecting the separate pools from nearly 100 million proxy IPs with excellent performance. All the residential proxies it offers cover different locations across India, which has made it one of the most popular and reliable proxy servers for any option. Soax – covers all countries in the world and is known for its flexibility: you can get daily, weekly or monthly proxies at the most reasonable cost. With over 5 million residential IPs the majority of which are Indian, it can ideally fit for SEO audits, ad verifications, account registration, price monitoring, general web scraping, and many other purposes.

– covers all countries in the world and is known for its flexibility: you can get daily, weekly or monthly proxies at the most reasonable cost. With over 5 million residential IPs the majority of which are Indian, it can ideally fit for SEO audits, ad verifications, account registration, price monitoring, general web scraping, and many other purposes. SquidProxies – a private proxy network with unlimited bandwidth, that covers the most popular locations across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Though the pricing is slightly higher compared to the average on the market, you won’t regret it: the servers have really nice quality and will be a good major for any useful purpose.

– a private proxy network with unlimited bandwidth, that covers the most popular locations across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Though the pricing is slightly higher compared to the average on the market, you won’t regret it: the servers have really nice quality and will be a good major for any useful purpose. Proxy-Seller – a great proxy servers provider that supports more than 20 countries, with India included. Unlike the competitors, it sells IPv4 and IPv6 data center proxies at reasonable costs. Also, another distinctive feature of this network is that their pricing per proxy gets cheaper as you buy more, which makes it a perfect option for scalable projects.

Have you already found the one that ideally fits your requirements and expectations? Then give it a try right away!

Conclusion

Indian proxies are a universal tool that you can use for a wide range of purposes, are really accessible, and easy to use. So, above we have reviewed the top options of Indian proxy server providers, yet learned how you can choose the best one for you and your business. Hope that now you have enough confidence and knowledge of getting the right one for you!