Indigenous Peoples’ Day at COCC Features Higher Education Voices

(The moderated panel will share the perspectives of Native American staff and students within higher education | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day — Monday, October 14 — with a free panel discussion for the community titled “Central Oregon Native Americans in Higher Education,” from 5:30-7pm in the Hitchcock Auditorium on the Bend campus. To learn more, visit cocc.edu/multicultural.

The moderated panel will explore a range of topics, including cultural appropriation and sharing the perspectives of staff and students within higher education. Moderated by Jackie Currie, COCC’s Native American college prep coordinator, the panel will feature Jeremiah Rector, COCC Native American student program coordinator, Raye Lynn McCabe, Oregon State University-Cascades graduate student recruitment coordinator, and Samiakin Allen of radio station KWSO in Warm Springs, a former COCC and OSU-Cascades student.

For more information, contact Jeremiah Rector at jrector@cocc.edu.

COCC formally adopted a land acknowledgement in 2020 to recognize and pay respect to the original stewards of the lands on which its campuses reside. To further this recognition, COCC in 2021 formally designated the second Monday of each October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu