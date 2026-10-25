(Roberta “Bobbie” Conner, left, will speak at the High Desert Museum on October 28 | Images courtesy High Desert Museum)

Back for another season, the Indigenous Speakers Series brings Native artists, storytellers, and scholars to the Museum to share the cultures and issues of the High Desert.

On Wednesday, October 28, join Roberta “Bobbie” Conner (Cayuse, Umatilla, Nez Perce) for a conversation about the inherent sovereignty of tribes and how Indigenous nations continue to exercise it today. Director of the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute near Pendleton, Conner is an author, speaker, and local and national voice on tribal history and culture. “Every tribe is a compilation of histories,” she said in a 2007 interview.

Conner is the director of Tamástslikt Cultural Institute and enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Doors open at 6pm. Presentation begins at 6:30pm. Registration is required.

https://highdesertmuseum.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/indigenous-speakers-series-tribal-sovereignty