Indivisible Sisters Protest to Oppose the Assault on the U.S. Constitution, Social Programs & the Economy

(Photo courtesy of Indivisible Sisters)

Indivisible Sisters organized a well-attended protest rally recently in Sisters. At least 800 protesters lined Cascade Avenue to rally.

They protested the Executive Branch’s illegal attempts to dismantle and defund Congressionally mandated agencies and social programs. Signs held high by attendees were creative in their ire against resent punitive tariffs, numerous firings of civil servants. They were angry yet having unifying fun. A local said he, “grew up in Sisters… and it was the largest protest he had ever seen.”

The mood was festive, with a group of musicians playing old protest folk songs. Representative Janelle Bynum, joined in when she made a point to stop by before her town hall.

Local Indivisible Sisters’ event organizer Richard Sandness said, “I heard from many people at the rally that joining together to ‘do something’ felt empowering and hopeful in the face of the chaos and destruction happening in our country.” As Representative Bynum said at the town hall that afternoon, “The most important court is the court of public opinion. We need to make sure our voices are heard, loud and clear.”

