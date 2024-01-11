Infused Honey by Oregon-based Bend Sauce Selected as a Finalist for 2024 Good Food Awards

Smokin’ Hot Honey, an award-winning infused honey by Bend Sauce, has been selected as a Finalist for the 2024 Good Food Awards. Bend-based Bend Sauce was previously awarded First Place for its Smokin’ Hot Honey by the International Flav Awards in 2023. “Our Smokin’ Hot Honey is made locally by infusing the beautiful organic Clover Honey produced by Oregon’s own Glory Bee Foods with the chipotle pulp and seeds, a byproduct from our Chipotle Hot Sauce production”, says Craig Reinhart, co-owner of Bend Sauce LLC. “Whether you are loading up your pizza or a charcuterie board with Smokin’ Hot Honey or topping a peanut and chocolate chip cookies vanilla sundae our hot honey will take these delights over the top” says Reinhart.

From a pool of over 1,650 entrants the Good Food Awards shared the following from its press release earlier this week “The Good Food Foundation proudly announces the Finalists for the 2024 Good Food Awards, recognizing 311 outstanding companies dedicated to sustainable, delicious, and responsibly crafted food and drink across the nation. With an unparalleled commitment to honoring artisans who push the boundaries of taste, quality, and ethical production, this year’s selection showcases the best of the best in the culinary landscape. A full list of all 2024 Award Finalists in HERE.

This news comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments of the company, including Bend Sauce products expanded availability in over 450 retail and food service establishments.

About Bend Sauce LLC:

Bend Sauce hails from the adventure town of Bend. We strive to make the most authentic chipotle hot sauce available anywhere starting with whole organic Hatch, NM chipotles and all organic and natural ingredients, including Jacobsen Salt from the Oregon coast. What began as an everyday hot sauce, is now embraced by chefs as a secret ingredient saving them time and money while delighting consumers with our authentic chipotle flavor and heat.

