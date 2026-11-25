The Oregon Coalition for an Environmental Rights Amendment (OCERA), is sponsoring the citizens’ Initiative Petition to qualify a proposed constitutional amendment, the Right to a Clean and Healthy Environment, for the 2028 ballot. Initiative Petition (IP) 38 was filed November 18, 2026.

Miko Vergun, Chief Petitioner in Beaverton, Oregon: “I believe a lot of people in my generation have a clear understanding that waiting for politics to save us is not the answer. Seeing what I saw happen to my home in the Marshall Islands, and not seeing the level of urgency or care in political leaders worldwide or even in my new home here in Oregon, I have no choice but to fight for my own future and the basic needs of tomorrow’s children. An Environmental Rights Amendment ensures big-money politics doesn’t get in the way of good governance when it comes to clean air, clean water, a livable environment and a sustainable future.”

Chief Petitioners include Miko Vergun, Susan Heath and Randy Knop. They and the authorized agents for IP38 hail from all corners of the State of Oregon, including Beaverton, Albany, Union, Troutdale, Portland, Eugene, Jacksonville and Ashland.

Susan Heath, Chief Petitioner in Albany, Oregon: “Every single Oregon community relies on clean air and water to thrive. When lawmakers fail to responsibly steward such basic necessities, this amendment empowers everyday Oregonians, high or low income, urban or rural, to protect their families and the natural resources they need to live.”

Earlier this year, from March through June 2026, OCERA and partnering organizations coordinated a Ground Truth Listening Tour to answer the question, “Does Oregon NEED a constitutional right to a healthy environment?” In July, OCERA published its Preliminary Findings Report, concluding YES. (A more comprehensive findings report is forthcoming.)

Mel Martin, Campaign Coordinator in Eugene, Oregon: “As beautiful as Oregon is, we rank surprisingly low in national reports on pollution and environmental health. We traveled around the state to hear it from Oregonians themselves and we heard way too many disturbing, heartbreaking accounts of environmental harms to people and communities that could have been prevented. Finding these patterns across so many different communities forged our conviction to offer the voters a critical and effective solution to this widespread, systemic problem.”

The amendment and its language explainer can be found on www.OCERAunited.org.

In 2025, OCERA supported a legislative referral for a similar amendment, SJR28, which died in committee despite three of the five committee members being co-sponsors of the bill.

Mel Martin: “We got the message, loud and clear, that – although there are plenty of good people trying to do good things in government, the big-money vise grip on politicians won’t be changing anytime soon, so we’re going to make this happen ourselves.

The good people in government should actually embrace this amendment because it will free them up to do their jobs serving the people and the best interests of future generations, based on the best available, peer-reviewed science and admissible evidence. It will be unconstitutional for them to base their decisions on the wishes of big donors if those decisions violate the people’s environmental rights. We’re getting big money out of the politics of our natural life support systems.”

Randy Knop, Chief Petitioner in Union, Oregon: “I support this cause 100% as a long-time advocate for both indigenous interests and organized labor. Despite all the misinformation and disinformation we’ll hear from corporate polluters, this won’t stop or slow down development – just the type of ‘progress’ that will hurt people, including those born seven generations from now. What it will do is create a mandate for wise governance, focused on living in balance with Mother Nature. We need that.”

Jeff Hammarlund, a founding OCERA leadership team member and recent recipient of Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon’s Justice Award: “I am pleased to see the support for this vital amendment from so many Oregon faith community leaders. Ministers, priests, rabbis, imams, Native American spiritual elders and many other faith leaders recognize the moral imperative to be dedicated environmental stewards and diligent protectors of God’s bountiful creation. We must carry out this sacred duty together, in love.”