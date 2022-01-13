Innovations LIVE Webinar by PrideStaff

Demographic Drought: How a Lack of People Is Changing How We Look at Labor

Presented by Senior Labor Economist, Ron Hetrick.

The U.S. is suffering the beginning stages of a sansdemic: a lack of people to do all the work that needs to be done.

Employers and higher education are already feeling the pain but the people shortage is only projected to get worse. So how did we get here? What are the economic ramifications? And is there anything we can do about it?

As lead author of The Demographic Drought, Ron Hetrick answers these questions by analyzing past, present and future workforces. From baby boomers to millennials to the 2020 Baby Bust, we track the rise and fall of America’s population and labor force participation rate. We also outline how employers and higher education institutions can survive the sansdemic when it hits in force.

Watch this video for a sneak peek into this exclusive event!

Register to receive a FREE Sansdemic white paper, available after the webinar.

When:

Wednesday, January 19

10-11am PT

1-2pm ET

Cost:

FREE!

