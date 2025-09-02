Commissioners celebrate legislative wins for Central Oregon in 2025

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners is celebrating several legislative victories for Central Oregon, following an end-of-session report on the 2025 Oregon Legislature. The Board and county staff actively engaged with state legislators throughout the legislative session, offering support for bills benefiting Deschutes County and the Central Oregon region.

Successes include the approval of state funds to establish a mental health facility for youth, remove juniper trees to reduce wildfire risk, and build an emergency response and training facility.

Advisory committee to begin drafting proposed district boundaries for county commissioners

The Deschutes County District Mapping Advisory Committee (DMAC) will begin work in September to develop proposed district boundaries for county commissioners.

Last fall, voters approved a ballot measure to expand the Board of County Commissioners from three members to five. In response, the board appointed seven community members to the DMAC and tasked the committee with creating a map that ensures equitable representation across all five commissioner districts.

Podcast: District Mapping Advisory Committee

In the latest edition of the Inside Deschutes County podcast, we talk with the facilitator of the District Mapping Advisory Committee, Neil Bryant.

He shares information about how the committee was formed, the criteria guiding how districts will be drawn, and how the public can get involved.

County offering grants to reduce wildfire risk

Deschutes County has earmarked $125,000 for fuel reduction grants aimed at helping local communities reduce wildfire risk.

Grants are intended to help communities with specific, short-term projects that reduce fuels and improve defensible space. Typical grant awards range between $100 and $5,000.

Online applications will be accepted starting Monday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 30.

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo sets revenue records

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo set new records this year, achieving a 12% increase in admission revenue and a 14% rise in food sales.

One fair highlight was the appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales. Fairgoers were able to see the horses up close and talk with the Clydesdale trainers, handlers and drivers.

“We were proud to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales to Redmond,” said Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo. “These horses represent American tradition and pride, and their presence helped us spotlight an initiative we care deeply about—supporting military and first responder families through Folds of Honor.”

Together, Anheuser-Busch and the Deschutes County Fair donated $10,000 to support the Folds of Honor organization, which provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders.

deschutes.org