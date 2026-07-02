Inside Deschutes County

Board adopts FY 2027 budget focused on long-term stability

This month, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously adopted a fiscal year 2027 budget that supports the county’s financial stability for years to come.

For the second year in a row, county staff used a limited-growth strategy to develop the FY 2027 budget. Departments across the organization found ways to control costs and protect essential services while balancing ongoing pressure from inflation, rising personnel costs, uncertainty in state and federal funding, and the needs of our growing community.

New online guide covers rules for living in an RV

Deschutes County has launched an online guide for residents who want to live in a recreational vehicle.

Living in an RV is allowed in unincorporated areas of the county, but only in certain circumstances. Whether an RV is used as a temporary dwelling, a hardship dwelling, or a rental dwelling, there are county regulations to follow.

Sheriff’s Office presents awards for heroism and service

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office recently honored employees, volunteers and community partners for their dedication and service to the community.

Sheriff Ty Rupert presented a variety of medals and award certificates recognizing recipients for courageous actions, lifesaving efforts and exceptional service.

The awards included:

Certificate of Achievement Certificate of Commendation Distinguished Service Medal Sheriff’s Medal Civilian Medal of Heroism Life Saving Medal The Sheriff Star Les Stiles Medal Ernie Brown Medal



County Celebrates 2026 Health Heroes

Every year, Deschutes County recognizes individuals and organizations for their work to enrich the health of people in our community. In years past, the Public Health Advisory Board presented one award to an individual and one to an organization. This year, the board partnered with the Behavioral Health Advisory Board to honor four Health Heroes.

Apply now for Deschutes County College

Interested in learning how county government works? Deschutes County is accepting applications for this year’s County College program. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 10.

County College meets once a week for 10 weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 25. Participants will meet with staff and elected officials to learn about county operations and tour facilities such as Deschutes 9-1-1, Knott Landfill, the elections office and the road department.

Podcast: Helping people on parole and probation

In the latest episode of the Inside Deschutes County podcast, we sit down with Gary Costa and Jesse Kratz from Behavioral Health and Jeff Pickens from Community Justice. They talk about their collaborative effort to help people under the supervision of Deschutes County Adult Parole and Probation.

Learn how this partnership improves outcomes and strengthens public safety.

deschutescounty.gov