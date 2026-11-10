Inside the Business of Building Outdoor & CPG Brands at the November Pubtalk

(Graphic courtesy of EDCO)

Join Central Oregon’s business community for an evening of networking, fresh ideas and connections at this month’s PubTalk on Thursday, November 19, at Open Space. Networking begins at 4:30pm, followed by the program at 5pm.

Get an inside look at building and growing successful consumer brands during a fireside chat with outdoor industry leaders Mike Wallenfels and Jesse Thomas, hear from local tech startup 42Hz and catch a company update from Health Elements AI.

Fireside Chat: Building and Growing Outdoor and CPG Brands

What does it take to build an outdoor or consumer product brand from the early startup days to national and global growth? Join us for a candid conversation about the realities of entrepreneurship, the challenges of scaling a business, lessons learned along the way, and what today’s founders need to know.

Born and raised in Bend, Jesse Thomas co-founded Picky Bars in 2010, building the performance nutrition startup into a nationally recognized brand before its acquisition by Laird Superfood in 2021. Today, he serves as Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at publicly traded BranchOut Food and advises consumer brands on growth, strategy and operations.

With more than 30 years in the outdoor industry, Mike Wallenfels has helped build and lead some of its most recognized brands. He co-founded Mountain Hardwear, served as CEO of Timbuk2 Designs and most recently held senior global sales leadership roles at Hydro Flask and Helen of Troy, overseeing a portfolio of brands including Hydro Flask and Osprey. Today, he serves as an advisor to BlackStrap and other outdoor businesses, bringing a broad perspective on brand building, leadership, international growth, and scaling companies.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business leader, investor, or simply curious about what’s happening in Central Oregon’s business community, PubTalk is a great place to connect and be part of the conversation.

Register for November PubTalk