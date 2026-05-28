Inspiration, Exploration are Main Ingredients of COCC Youth Camps

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Animation development, culinary creations and artistic mapmaking are a sampling of what’s planned for this year’s Youth Camps at Central Oregon Community College, held June 15 to August 27 across the region by COCC’s community education program. Camps start at $59, with limited scholarships available. To learn more and register, visit cocc.edu/youth or call 541-383-7270.

Open to ages 10-15, the hands-on, multiday camps are staged at the college’s Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville campuses, taught by passionate instructors.

“We have upwards of 70 separate youth camps open for enrollment,” said Sarah Wolcott, program manager for community education. “And we have a number of cool new camps this year, including a partnership with the wildlife rehabilitation center Think Wild that will tour local ecosystems.”

Other camps include game design, photography, cyber sleuthing and theater, with 32 culinary camps to choose from, such as “bread bonanza” and “camping cuisine.” A mapmaking camp will use watercolor and sketching tools to create a framed illustrated map.

Several hundred campers are already enrolled for the 2026 season.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu