International Business Expert Amanda Bedell Launches Profit Acceleration Workshops for Central Oregon Business Owners

(Amanda Bedell)

BCC Business Consulting, led by renowned speaker, author, and business strategist, Amanda Bedell, is excited to announce a series of Profit Acceleration Workshops aimed at helping Central Oregon business owners increase profits without increasing their marketing budgets. The workshops take place in-person and online, and multiple sessions are available each week.

For more details and to register for an upcoming workshop, visit >> businesschaossorter.com/workshop.

“There’s a significant gap in business education when it comes to profitable growth,” explained Bedell, who is affectionately known as “The Business Chaos Sorter” by her clients. “Countless no-cost strategies exist that business owners are often unaware of. My goal is to bring these opportunities to light for as many businesses as possible.”

Bedell’s career is a testament to resilience and expertise, having transformed her own business challenges into opportunities. From growing a successful bakery in Seattle from a single farmers market booth and bootstrapping it to multi-seven figures, then increasing a thriving public relations firm and now a sought-after business consultancy, her journey has equipped her with deep insight into the hurdles entrepreneurs face.

“What I’ve found is that many business owners are exhausted from ineffective marketing, weak sales, disappointing profits and going broke,” adds Bedell. “Through these workshops, I’m able to provide practical, actionable steps to change their financial situation for the better.”

This year, Bedell was honored with Focused.com’s prestigious Adrian Ulsh Coach Of The Year award for her exceptional results with clients and her spirit of generosity within the coaching community.

Founder of Focused.com, Karl Bryan, praises Bedell’s dedication, saying “Bedell’s commitment to her clients and her collaborative nature within our coaching community make her an invaluable asset. She not only delivers impressive results but also supports and uplifts everyone around her.”

Bedell’s personal journey has also been marked by challenges, including her own battle with cancer, which she has now been in remission for three years. Receiving the Adian Ulsh award is particularly meaningful to her, given Adrian’s own ongoing battle with Parkinson ’s disease. “It’s an incredible honor to receive the first award with Adrian’s namesake,” said Bedell. “His wisdom and influence have touched millions of business owners, and I can only aspire to make even a fraction of the impact he continues to make.”

For more information on Amanda Bedell and her upcoming Profit Acceleration Workshops, please visit BCC Business Consulting.