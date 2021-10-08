Introducing Cowbell Brewery Co.

The Cowbell Brewery Co. falls into the category of destination breweries. It’s a unique and incredibly engaging brewery to visit with more than 111 acres devoted to the art of the brewery.

Should you decide to visit, you will be pleased with the engagement and service from the employees. This “little” brewery is a hidden gem with staff that really make you feel as though they love their community and they hope you love it as they do.

Cowbell Brewery is located in Huron County, Ontario. The Cowbell Brewery history is a unique one.

About Cowbell Brewery

When you pull up to the brewery, you find a massive state-of-the-art building that houses a restaurant that you simply won’t want to miss out on. They can seat up to 200 people in the restaurant alone but also have private party rooms and other spaces within their main building.

The décor is very country-like with a lot of wood that gives it a rustic appeal. The brew house can hold more than 99,000 hectoliters.

The food is delicious and true to local fare. From things like steak and cheese curds to wood-fired pizza and burgers, you really can’t go wrong. That’s not even mentioning that they have 72 taps on site.

When you consider the Cowbell Brewery history , many changes brought them to where they are now. The brewery is owned by a private group of investors, which includes Randy Powell.

This Cowbell brewery is in the heart of a rural location, the nearest town only having about 1,000 people and yet it seems to be the perfect setting for the brewery and the restaurant, making it a true destination brewery .

The choice to build here has certainly paid off and the brewery has shared intentions of expanding to add an estate brew house – where things like barley, fruits, and veggies will be used in the brewing process. They also shared plans to add an outdoor amphitheater for events and live entertainment.

What to Try at Cowbell Brewery

We mentioned earlier that Cowbell Brewery has 72 taps available on site. They also have a variety of appetizers, main courses, and desserts. So where do you start?

Our recommendation comes from a popular trio of beers. Kelly’s Contraption Hefeweizen, Doc Perdue’s Bobcat Red Pale Ale, and Absent Landlord are all popular choices that also make a great trio.

You will find that these three beers also have an interesting backstory behind them so be sure to ask about that history from the Cowbell Founders’ Series. Enjoy the drink and the history behind it.

Be sure to ask about their small-batch brews and specialty options. They can easily change through the years so what we mention today may not be the same thing you find available when you get the chance to experience this brewery for yourself.

You won’t regret the experience!