Invest in Your Growth

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Workforce and Professional Development

You Can Bring COCC Customized Training to Your Organization

The Center for Business offers customized training and valuable skill-building for organizations across every industry. Leadership, collaboration and effective communication are core competencies that are in high demand no matter the field and we can bring training to you!

Choose a path that fits your team. Host a private session or reserve seats in our upcoming courses.

Leadership Lab@COCC : Build practical leadership skills in accountability, performance management, handling difficult conversations and team development to lead with confidence.

: Build practical leadership skills in accountability, performance management, handling difficult conversations and team development to lead with confidence. Project Management – Every organization runs projects—launching new products, improving systems or coordinating events. The difference between chaos and success? Project management. It’s the discipline that turns good intentions into measurable results—on time, on budget and with less stress.

– Every organization runs projects—launching new products, improving systems or coordinating events. The difference between chaos and success? Project management. It’s the discipline that turns good intentions into measurable results—on time, on budget and with less stress. Motivational Interviewing – Turn tough conversations into action with this evidence-based method that reduces resistance, boosts follow-through, and builds trust to guide your patients, clients or employees through change.

– Turn tough conversations into action with this evidence-based method that reduces resistance, boosts follow-through, and builds trust to guide your patients, clients or employees through change. Moving from Peer to Supervisor – Being promoted to a role supervising your former peers is one of the most difficult transitions to make in your career. Learn how to develop agreements to hold yourself and others accountable, build your team, set goals, support your organization and create documentation of poor performance.

Interested in finding out how to bring customized training to your organization? Contact us at 541-383-7575 or centerforbusiness@cocc.edu.

Invest in Yourself: Open-Enrollment Courses for Working Professionals

Whether you’re looking to move up in your current role, pivot into a new career, or simply sharpen your skillset, learning doesn’t have to stop once you’re on the job.

Our open-enrollment courses are designed with working professionals and small organizations in mind. Each class builds real-world skills in leadership, communication, project management and digital tools. Remote and flexible formats mean even rural teams can join without leaving their communities.

Explore upcoming offerings and find the course that fits your goals.

WHAT’S COMING UP?

License and Certification Courses

Advance Your Career with In-Demand Certifications

Gain the credentials employers are looking for with our industry-recognized license and certification courses. We offer training in high-demand areas like pesticide application, EMT refresher courses, Contractors CCB Test Prep, Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep, Forklift Certification and more. Get the skills, knowledge, and certifications you need to stay competitive and career-ready.

Leadership and Management Courses

Advance Your Career with Leadership and Management Training

Build stronger leaders and sharper systems for how work actually gets done. Our Leadership & Management offerings blend practical, research-backed tools with hands-on practice so you can lead with confidence, communicate clearly and stay productive without burning out.

cocc.edu/sbdc