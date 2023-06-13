Invest in Your Team’s Professional Development

(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)

June 23 | 8am-5:30pm | COCC

$125 Chamber Members | $150 Non-Members

The Bend Young Professionals Summit is a powerful investment in development, engagement and retention, especially among those in early to mid-career positions.

It offers high-caliber speakers and targeted sessions designed to help employees develop personal, professional and civic engagement skills.

Your team will learn everything from handling generational differences in the workplace and avoiding legal pitfalls to learning about Bend’s future growth from city officials.

Event Details

Purchase Tickets

Participants will choose one morning and two afternoon sessions.

Coffee, lunch, swag bags and an after party are all included!

Morning

Growth and Renewal in the City of Bend

Community Impact 101

Career Development for the Individual

Maximizing Your Network with an Inclusive Lens

Using Empathy Mapping in the Workplace

Afternoon #1

Sustaining the Great Outdoors in Central Oregon

Influence Up: Building Strong Relationships with Those Who Lead You

Demystifying Mortgages for Today’s Homebuyer

Afternoon #2

City of Bend Panel: Housing, Equity, and Representation

Fostering the Entrepreneurial Mindset

Tales from the Legal Trenches: The Top 6 Tips Every New (or Rising) Manager Should Know

Conflict and Difficult Conversations

Community Impact 201: The Why and The How

View Session Details

Why Send Your Team?

The YP Summit is an investment in your young workforce and serves as a tool for recruitment and retention.

Developing community leaders will have a tremendous positive impact on the future of our region.

Listen as Lisa Walden describes her insightful keynote address on Connecting Across Generations and her session, Influence Up, about building strong relationships with your company’s leaders.

Announcing the Bend YP Summit Fundraising Raffle!

Purchase raffle tickets today for a chance to win one of three great prizes, while supporting the Bend Young Professionals program!

Raffle tickets cost $20 each and only 200 tickets will be sold. You need not attend the YP Summit or be present to win. All proceeds will be invested in resources to help local young professionals learn, connect and engage in our community.

Purchase for yourself or for a team member!

Get Raffle Tickets

Raffle Prizes

Golf at Tetherow

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Tetherow‘s award-winning championship course.

Meta Quest 2

With Meta‘s all-in-one VR headset, you’ll experience total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback.

Old Mill Gift Basket

Dinner at Lady Bird, $100 in Old Mill Gift cards, $100 gift card for Pastini, an Old Mill District engraved HydroFlask and two Hayden Homes Amphitheater rocks glasses!

Have Questions?

Contact Jenn Greco, JennG@bendchamber.org, 541-323-8821.

