Invitation to the Central Oregon Workforce Summit on June 23

Housing shortages, competing wages, lingering concerns about the pandemic and shifting demographics are a few of the reasons employers are finding it challenging to recruit, hire and retain employees.

Fortunately, there are workforce experts in Central Oregon who are eager to assist Central Oregon businesses on how to succeed in securing qualified employees.

The La Pine Chamber of Commerce and the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend the Central Oregon Workforce Development Summit on Thursday, June 23 at The SHARC in Sunriver. The conference begins at 7:30am and includes meals. The cost is $125 per person. Note: The day can be divided with one employee attending the morning session and one the afternoon session.

Respecting everyone’s time, the Chambers have planned a day of interactive and innovative programs designed to provide you with solutions and resources to successfully tackle today’s job market. The Summit has valuable information for human resource managers to small business owners.

The guest speakers include Damon Runberg, regional economist at Oregon Employment Department; Tammy Baney, executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council; Patricia Lucas, executive director of Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development; and Laurie Chesley, president of Central Oregon Community College.

Visit Central Oregon Regional Workforce Development Summit Tickets, Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7am | Eventbrite to register for the conference.

