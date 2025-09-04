Iron Roots Design + Build for the Modern Bend

(Celeste McGowan | Photos courtesy of Iron Roots Design + Build)

Iron Roots Design + Build, a premier interior design and construction firm based out of Central Oregon, was founded on the basis of curiosity, according to CEO and Principal Designer Celeste McGowan. “For me, design is the ultimate puzzle, the ‘why,’ and construction is the ‘how,’ said McGowan “Where the two meet is where my interests are in harmony. The early stages of business ownership were nerve-wracking! At times it all felt insurmountable but my curiosity, the drive to solve the design puzzle and pure tenacity got me through. That desire to create spaces that truly nurture people continued to grow and so did the business.”

That desire to create safe, nurturing spaces comes in part from McGowan’s youth, when she experienced a period of insecure housing. Creating comfort and stability has been a deeply personal pursuit ever since.

Iron Roots’ speciality in the modern day lies in being a completely well-rounded option, providing clients a one-stop-shop for design and construction needs. “What sets Iron Roots Design apart is that we operate as a true full service design and build firm,” said McGowan. “This means we curate full scope projects from the blueprints to furnishings and lighting design to construction. We work closely with our clients to ensure the project is buildable, durable and aligned with their long-term goals. Our design process is unlike any other offered in our area, it’s been carefully refined, we utilize advanced technology, and bring our hands-on construction experience into all phases of the project.”

Along the way owning and operating her own business, McGowan has picked up some tenacious advice for other young entrepreneurs who are just starting out. “I’d say the biggest lesson I’ve learned is that growth comes from tackling the challenges you don’t want to face,” she said. “The difficult projects, the inevitable setbacks, all those moments that make you dig deep and figure out how to solve problems. That’s where opportunities live.

For young women starting out, I’d say, don’t play small. Start where you are, take advantage of the resources you have and don’t be afraid to build something big if that’s what you want. Be open to collaboration and befriend peers who believe in your vision. Your perspective is unique and valuable, even if that sentiment isn’t always reflected in your industry.”

As a woman-owned business in an industry that is still predominantly male, McGowan has faced her share of discrimination and assumptions made around her gender. “As designers, women’s representation could be more accurate in terms of how our work impacts the construction team and how providing documentation makes for a successful build,” she said. “On the construction side of the industry, we’re still underrepresented. Early on, I was often met with the assumption that my role was purely decorative rather than having any technical or strategic value. To change the narrative I showed up over-prepared, speaking the language of construction and backing my ideas with documented and actionable construction plant sets.”

Continuing, McGowan spoke on how we might be able to improve women’s (and everyone’s) experiences in this industry. “To address discrimination, the industry needs a better understanding of what an interior designer actually brings to the table and more mentorship opportunities. This won’t happen without thoughtful action like inclusive hiring, amplifying women’s voices and creating space for more women in leadership roles.”

Looking to the future of her business, McGowan has plenty ahead of her. “We’re in an exciting growth phase right now as we expand our team and take on larger, more complex projects to challenge our skill and creativity,” she said. “We currently have three full time roles, three part time and three remote workers on staff. We’re always strengthening partnerships with local makers, artisans and other vendors to bring an edge to our offerings. Looking ahead, I see Iron Roots Design as a company where collaboration thrives with a commitment to sustainability and community involvement. Our company values are rooted in community and we have plans to continue supporting local nonprofits like COAM and eventually expand our ability to contribute to causes we feel connected to.”

ironrootsdesign.com