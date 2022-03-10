Irrigation Water Management Workshop Series: Adapting to Drought Conditions

Join The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) and OSU Extension Service for a series of workshops on improving your irrigation system and management skills in times of drought.

The series consists of three workshops combining classroom sessions with On-Farm field application.

What you will learn:

Learn to inspect and prepare your irrigation system for the season, coordinate irrigation and fertilizer applications, understand and manage soil moisture for optimal crop growth, gain knowledge on new technologies and techniques to enhance your water management skills, and much more.

Workshop Series format:

Three workshops will be offered throughout the irrigation season, each with a different set of topics building upon the previous workshop.

Workshop 1: will cover initial inspection and startup of irrigation systems along with operational and management preparedness. Classroom session is on Thursday April 7 from 6-8:30. On-Farm field day is April 9 from 9am-1:30pm.

Workshop 2: will cover topics such as, irrigation water scheduling, timing, moisture management, and energy use and efficiency. Classroom session is on Thursday July 21 from 6-8:30pm. On-Farm field day is July 23 from 9am-1:30pm.

Workshop 3: will examine seasonal water use, management adaptation, and tips to shut down and winterize your irrigation system. Classroom session is on Thursday September 15 from 6-8:30pm. On-Farm field day is September 17 from 9am-1:30pm.

Hybrid (In-person/Zoom) classroom sessions:

In-person classroom sessions will be held at the Deschutes County OSU Extension Office 3800 SW Airport Way, Bldg. 4. Redmond, OR 97756, and on Zoom for those who don’t want to attend the sessions in person. On-Farm Field days will be held on farms located in Terrebonne and Madras.

This is a FREE workshop series!!!

Registration is required. Zoom link will be provided to registered participants wishing to attend remotely. You can either register online at eventbrite.com/e/irrigation-water-mgt-series- adapting-to-drought-conditions-tickets-290821233137 or contact Todd Peplin, DSWCD at todd.peplin@or.nacdnet.net or 541-550-6339.

Refreshments will be provided during classroom sessions and lunch will be provided during the On-Farm field sessions.

Who should attend:

Farmers and Rancher Irrigation Specialists

Field Technicians that assist irrigators

Anyone who is interested in learning about irrigation water management

deschutesswcd.org