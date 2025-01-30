IRS, Oregon to Recognize Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

As Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day approaches on Friday, January 31, the Oregon Department of Revenue is encouraging all workers with income in 2024 to check their EITC eligibility.

The Department of Revenue is working with other state agencies and community partners to encourage taxpayers to learn more about this credit and find out if they’re eligible for the credit, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2025. The IRS estimates that nearly 25 percent eligible Oregon taxpayers are not claiming the EITC. One Oregon organization says that adds up to an estimated $100 million in unclaimed credits.

While many are unaware of the EITC and other credits, another hurdle is the need for free help filing tax returns. Free tax filing assistance is available at sites across the state.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal tax credit for people for making up to $66,819 in 2024. Families may be eligible for a maximum refundable credit of $7,830 on their federal tax return, and a maximum Oregon Earned Income Credit of $940 on their state tax return. Certain taxpayers without children may also be eligible for these credits.

Individuals may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Oregon EIC, and other credits, even if they are not required to file. To receive the refundable credits, however, they must file a federal and state tax return.

Basic qualifications for EITC include:

All filing statuses are eligible, but some have specific requirements that must be met in order to qualify.

You, your spouse, or any qualifying child must have a Social Security number to claim the federal credit.

Your earned income in 2024 must be below certain limits based on your number of qualifying dependents.

You may be eligible even if you do not have a qualifying child.

Taxpayers can use the IRS EITC Assistant to check their eligibility further. The assistant is available in English and Spanish.

State tax credits for families

The qualifications for the Oregon Earned Income Credit are the same as those listed above for the federal EITC, except that the Oregon credit is also available to taxpayers who use an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) to file their taxes or have a qualifying child with an ITIN. If you have an ITIN, claim the Oregon EIC using schedule OR-EIC-ITIN.

The Oregon Kids Credit is a refundable credit for low-income people with young dependent children. For those with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $25,750 or less, the full credit is $1,000 per child for up to five dependent children under the age of six at the end of the tax year. A partial credit is available for individuals and families with an MAGI up to $30,750.

To encourage Oregonians to save for higher education and career training, the Education Savings Credit for Oregon 529 Plan contributions allows single filers to receive a refundable credit of as much as $180 ($360 for joint filers) if they contribute to an Oregon College Savings Plan account before tax day. The refundable tax credit is also available for contributions to an Oregon ABLE Savings Plan account, which empowers people experiencing disabilities to invest and build financial security without jeopardizing their eligibility for vital state and federal benefits.

More information about the federal EITC, the Oregon EIC, the Oregon Kids Credit and other similar credits, go to the Tax benefits for families page.

Taxpayers can visit the Oregon Department of Revenue website to find free tax preparation sites by using the interactive map. For more information on the EITC, visit eitc.irs.gov. For questions about Oregon taxes, call the Department of Revenue at 503-378-4988, or email questions.dor@dor.oregon.gov.

oregon.gov/dor