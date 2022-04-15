Is Cloud Storage Worth It for Your Business?

Businesses of all sizes are moving their data to the cloud, and you may be wondering whether it is worth the investment with the many storage options available . Before making a decision, you need to analyze the benefits and disadvantages of the storage service to establish whether it aligns with your business needs and goals. Read on for the pros and cons of cloud storage to help you figure out whether it is the right choice for your business.

Why Cloud Storage is Good for Your Business

Cloud storage has become highly popular with businesses of all sizes. It will continue to be mandatory for businesses that care about data storage solutions that cut costs and provide convenience. Here are a few reasons why cloud storage is the best data storage solution for your business.

It is Cost-Effective

Taking your data storage to the cloud means less overall costs. You don’t have to pay for data storage devices like servers, software, or space to accommodate the infrastructure. Cloud storage has no maintenance costs. Also, you only pay for the services you use as it operates on a subscription or pay-as-you-use model. As such, you don’t incur capital or operation costs.

Every time you bring new technology to your workplace, you have to train your existing staff or hire a new one. If you have onsite data storage devices, you will have to spend more on training or hiring when you upgrade. With this in mind, cloud storage keeps your team small and cuts your budget for IT professionals.

Data Protection

Disasters or data breaches can happen to any business regardless of the size. Loss of data can throw business operations in disarray, ruin your company image, and put you at risk of costly lawsuits if it exposes sensitive information. Keep in mind that only 6% of businesses make it past two years after a data loss.

Cloud storage allows you to back up important information in case the inevitable happens. It also has security measures to ensure your data is safe in case of employee mistakes and server failures. In case of a disaster, you can regain your data by logging in to the cloud with your phone or web browser.

Corporate Agility

You can add flexibility to your workplace and let your employees work remotely with cloud storage. It gives you and your staff access to the information you need to work regardless of your location.

Whether you are at home or traveling, you can check your financials and track the progress of your recent projects on the go. The added agility gives your business a competitive edge and improves employee efficiency and productivity. It also accords your staff more satisfaction in the workplace as the flexibility makes work-life balance attainable.

Scalability

Cloud storage enables you to select a package that best fits your business data storage needs. However, you can always upgrade your storage capacity when the amount of data you handle increases or scale down when you require less space. All of these are possible without you acquiring the new infrastructure, as is the case with onsite data storage devices.

Disadvantages of Cloud Storage

Despite the numerous benefits of cloud storage, it has its downsides. It is necessary to acknowledge the disadvantages of cloud storage to ascertain whether you are willing to overlook them. Below are a few cons that come with cloud storage.

Total Reliance : You cannot control or customize your data’s storage setup as it is in the hands of a third-party company. If you run a business with complex data needs, the lack of control prevents you from accessing customized storage services to fit your needs.

: You cannot control or customize your data’s storage setup as it is in the hands of a third-party company. If you run a business with complex data needs, the lack of control prevents you from accessing customized storage services to fit your needs. Migration Problems : The complexity of the process and the amount of data involved make it difficult to move your data between different vendors. Therefore, once you sign up for a specific cloud storage service, you have to stick to it.

: The complexity of the process and the amount of data involved make it difficult to move your data between different vendors. Therefore, once you sign up for a specific cloud storage service, you have to stick to it. Internet Connection. Cloud storage requires an internet connection. If your internet connection is slow or non-existent, you wont to access your data.

Final Takeaway

Despite its downsides, it is no doubt that investing in cloud storage will have a significant positive impact on your business. Cloud storage is here to stay, and if it fits your storage needs, it can be the difference that spurs your business to success.