Is It Necessary to Sanitise Office Supplies and Equipment?

The COVID-19 pandemic has understandably made many paranoid about contracting the novel coronavirus. The infectious disease has already resulted in more than a million deaths worldwide and over 47 million cases of infections. As businesses reopen and people try to return to work under the new normal, one question needs an answer – should office supplies and equipment be sanitised? How?

Challenging cleaning requirements

Sanitising office supplies and equipment can be quite difficult. Cleaning surfaces that are not supposed to get wet is a tricky task. Paper cannot be disinfected by using alcohol or soap. Likewise, electronic devices should not be exposed to wet cleaning agents.

Unfortunately, dry cleaning options are expensive or not commonly available. Handheld UV lamps, for example, are proven by scientific research to be capable of killing the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. However, they are not cheap and not all disinfectant UV lamps sold on the market are made with the right technical specifications. Additionally, they pose some health risks, particularly eye injury and skin burns. Constant exposure to UV light also comes with an increased risk of getting skin cancer.

WHO guidelines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published guidelines on preparing workplaces for those who are returning to work in their physical offices in the midst of the pandemic. One of the points that stand out is the need to wipe surfaces and objects with disinfectants on a regular basis.

According to the WHO, surfaces and objects that are often shared by multiple users can become carriers of the virus. Telephones, keyboards, desks, and tables can facilitate the spread of the disease. It is possible for the coronavirus to continue living on surfaces for up to several days. If someone touches the infected surfaces or objects then proceeds to touch their eyes or mouths, it is possible for the virus to enter their bodies.

As such, regular disinfection is a must. As much as possible, the sharing of equipment and supplies should be avoided. Pens, for example, should be for exclusive individual use. When it comes to equipment that is inevitably shared, it is possible to overlay a protective covering or jacket, which can then be removed and replaced when somebody else uses the equipment.

In addition to regular cleaning, the WHO recommends the implementation of workplace rules to ensure the wearing of masks, regular washing of hands, and continued physical distancing.

Sanitisation necessary

Yes, it is important to sanitise office equipment and supplies, although some may require special cleaning approaches. Paper and documents, for instance, cannot be wiped or sprayed with liquid disinfectants, especially if they already have important information printed on them. Dry cleaning solutions such as the exposure to ultraviolet light would be more appropriate. However, meticulous cleaning should also come with compliance to mandated health protocols. The cleaning of supplies and equipment alone is not enough to address the threat of COVID-19 in the workplace.

