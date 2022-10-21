Is It Worth Investing in Dogecoin Nowadays?

Cryptocurrency investing is in high demand today. Under statistics, the turnover of the world’s crypto market was more than $1 trillion in the summer of 2022. Furthermore, over 18,000 businesses currently accept cryptocurrency payments. Moreover, analysts expect active crypto market growth for at least the next ten years.

However, there are more than 6,000 different cryptocurrencies worldwide. So, it’s occasionally difficult for traders to choose the right one to invest in. Experts recommend such dealers trade Dogecoin. It’s one of the ten most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. But specialists also advise taking information about the specified crypto only from reputable online sources (e.g., by the link https://cryptotracker.com/price/dogecoin ). Otherwise, traders risk getting outdated or even unchecked information.

Main DOGE Advantages

Dogecoin was made based on the Litecoin blockchain in 2013. So, this cryptocurrency’s reliability is time-tested. Also, the mentioned crypto is quite cheap. Presently, its average rate equals nearly $0.06. Thus, traders with any capital amount can purchase this cryptocurrency. However, experts predict that DOGE will cost much more in the future. Among the other Dogecoin benefits are:

Mining capability. Nowadays, miners obtain 10,000 DOGE for each gained block. Low inflation risks. The coins released aren’t limited by the number of years. But DOGE creators set limits on an annual number of issued currency. So, they ‘mint’ 5.256 billion coins yearly. Such an approach allows for controlling the inflation level. Block creation rate rapidity and low transaction fees. New Dogecoin blocks appear each minute. And the DOGE affair charge, on average, is about $0.001. Such features make Dogecoin a perfect way to perform purchases and payments.

Finally, it’s worth noting that DOGE greatly lifts its holders’ moods. This is because of its original design, which includes well-known funny meme.

What Else Should Be Known About Dogecoin?

The DOGE community actively donates to charity. Among its most famous projects, for example, are:

Supported Jamaican bobsleigh team. The Dogecoin community collected $50,000 to help the athletes participate in Winter Olympics 2014. Doge4Water, which was launched to gather money to build new wells in Kenya. As a result, numerous Kenyans received clean drinking water. Promoted racing driver J. Wise. The DOGE community raised $55,000 within this charity campaign.

In addition, Dogecoin supports the homeless. E.g., the crypto developers presented socks to numerous needy in 2016. Moreover, the DOGE community buys milk for such people.

Elon Musk Supports Dogecoin

The great inventor implemented the DOGE payment possibility to his numerous companies. So, Starlink, Tesla, and SolarRoof accept such coins nowadays. Moreover, DOGE holders may pay for charging on Musk’s chain of electric vehicle filling stations.

Nay, the great inventor plans to create a university in Texas where students will pay by applying Dogecoins. Finally, SpaceX, along with GEC, announced a joint satellite launch to the moon. And the mission is funded entirely by Dogecoin.

Purchasing Tickets for Basketball Games Using DOGE

Presently, Dallas Mavericks actively support Dogecoin. The professional team owner offered Mavs’ fans purchase merchandise and match tickets by applying the described cryptocurrency in March 2021. DOGE lovers may find more news about their favorite crypto, e.g., on CryptoTracker.com