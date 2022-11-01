Is Measure 110 a Failure?

(Graphic | Courtesy of City Club)

In 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 110 the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, designed to move funds away from criminalizing drug use and addiction to treatment. This represents a $1.4billion investment in behavioral health care. Two years later, there are calls to repeal the measure as a massive failure. This forum will explore whether the measure has failed or just has not had the time to be fully implemented.

Moderator: Zack Demars, The Bulletin

Panelists:

Rick Treleaven, LCSW- Chief Executive Officer, BestCare Treatment Services, Inc.

Chief Mike Krantz, Bend Police Department

For more information or to register: members.cityclubco.org/ap/Events/Register/QLmgoxop?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation.

cityclubco.org