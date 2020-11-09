Is Your Evacuation Plan Inclusive?

Inclusivity in the workplace is crucial at all times, but it’s at its most important during an emergency. Emergencies happen with no prior warning and can cause devastating damage in very little time. Any barriers to a safe evacuation could cost someone their lives.

As an employer, it’s your responsibility to ensure your evacuation plans are accessible to everyone — staff and guests alike. When crafting your evacuation plan, keep in mind the following individuals to ensure you aren’t leaving anyone out.

People with Reduced Mobility

In most emergencies, your elevators will likely be out of use, requiring people on upper floors to escape via the stairwells. This plan works for the non-disabled, but it poses a true challenge for people with reduced mobility.

Seniors, pregnant people, chronically ill individuals, and people who use mobility tools like wheelchairs, canes, and crutches — these groups make a long list of people who may not safely use the stairs at any time, let alone under pressure during an emergency.

As a result, businesses with multiple storeys must consider adding at least one stair chair to their evacuation plans. An evacuation stair chair helps people with disabilities and mobility challenges escape down the stairs safely.

Appoint several people to operate the evacuation chair in an emergency to help those with reduced mobility escape. One person can easily operate a stair chair on their own, but it’s a good idea to have a backup in case the designated operator isn’t in the office at the time of the emergency.

People Who Are Sight Impaired

Although you may not have a visually impaired employee on staff, you may one day entertain a guest who has low vision. Your responsibility as an inclusive employer is to consider how you will accommodate these individuals in an emergency.

Once again, your plan should involve an appointed person who feels comfortable assisting any visually impaired individuals. They can accompany these individuals, acting as a sighted guide to help them escape the building in the safest, fastest way possible.

You may also consider investing in a talking alarm system. In between the typical alarm sound, these systems alert people why it goes off in a loud, automated voice.

People who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing

A loud alarm may seem like an obvious indicator that an evacuation is necessary, but it may go unnoticed by staff or guests who are hard of hearing. Inspect your system to see if it also emits a bright strobe light when the alarm trips. If your system is missing this critical feature, it’s time for an upgrade.

You should also keep clear written or visual instructions in major points of exit, like stairwells, main lobbies, and elevators. These should include a map that shows all the exits and possible evacuation routes.

Bottom Line

Emergencies happen when you least expect them, so it’s crucial you have a plan in place ahead of time. Preparing in advance can help you spot inequalities and obstacles that could prevent a safe evacuation for everyone.

When in doubt, reach out to disability advocacy groups and your local workplace safety authority. These organizations will gladly help you craft an inclusive evacuation plan for your business.