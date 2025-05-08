It’s Baby Season! Join Think Wild’s Wildlife Baby Shower Fundraiser on May 18

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

With a record number of wildlife patients already admitted this spring, Think Wild is rallying community support through its Fifth Annual Wildlife Baby Shower. The event will help raise critical funds and collect essential supplies to care for injured and orphaned native wildlife during the busiest season of the year.

This year’s Wildlife Baby Shower will take place on Sunday, May 18, from 11am to 3pm at The Commons Cafe and Taproom (875 NW Brooks St., Bend). The free, family-friendly event will include live music, raffles, food and drink, and a silent auction to raise critical funds and collect much-needed supplies for baby wildlife season. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cash donation or items from Think Wild’s wildlife care wish list.

Event sponsors include Villano MD, Sunriver Veterinary Clinic, IM Well, Stillwater Dental, Lake Creek Lodge, First Interstate Bank, and The Source Weekly. Food and beverages were donated by Pioneer Ranch, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wild Ride Brewing, Crux Fermentation Project, Bend Cider, and Sunriver Brewing. There will be over 50 auction items and raffle prizes, including original art, overnight stays, health and wellness packages, home and garden items, and more. Online bidding begins Friday, May 9 or come ready to win big at the event on May 18!

Community members who can’t attend in person are encouraged to get involved remotely by:

Ordering supplies from Think Wild’s Wishlist

Mailing donations to: 62410 Erickson Road, Bend, OR 97701

Donating online or Venmo: @thinkwildco

Each year, Think Wild responds to thousands of calls and treats hundreds of native wildlife patients—from baby songbirds to mammals and birds of prey. During baby season, the wildlife hospital receives a surge in patients that require intensive care, specialized diets, and time in species-appropriate enclosures in order to return these animals to the wild. Donations collected during the baby shower help cover the cost of food, formula, medical supplies, around-the-clock care, and rehabilitation materials.

Think Wild has already admitted over a hundred wildlife patients this year, including two critically ill bald eagles, ducklings, squirrels, bats and more. They’ve also answered over 633 hotline calls — a 28% increase over last year – to respond to wildlife questions and concerns (such as renesting owlets when they fall from their nests). The increase in patient numbers and hotline calls highlights the need for expanded resources, community support, and public education to meet the growing demand for wildlife rehabilitation and coexistence services in Central Oregon.

For more information about the Wildlife Baby Shower, to RSVP, donate, or view the silent auction, please visit: thinkwildco.org/babyshower.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

