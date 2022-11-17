It’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, Ready to Expand or Launch?

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a yearly celebration of entrepreneurship around the world. In Oregon, entrepreneurs and small business owners make up the vast majority of businesses in our state!

Many Oregon businesses also participate in the global economy, with more than 5,000 small businesses exporting goods worth $4.8 billion, (source: SBA.gov).

If you are a small business owner who is thinking about expanding your products or services outside the U.S., the Oregon SBDC Network’s Global Trade Center can help you prepare.

Starting a Business?

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

Wednesday, December 7

11am-1pm

Online Zoom ; $29

Launch!

Are you right about to open or are you in the early stages of running your own business? Avoid costly mistakes and position yourself for success by covering essential details. Work on pricing and profitability, cash flow management and financial stability, as well as defining your marketing message. Take full advantage of three one-to-one daytime business advising sessions combined with three evening workshop presentations, plus peer support.

Tuesdays, February 7, 21, & March 7

6-9pm

Includes Individual Advising!

Bend Campus or Online Zoom

$199 Now only $59!

This live in-person course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

Whether you are launching a start-up or you are already an established business owner, you need a solid business plan to help you navigate the times and manage your operations. Put your ideas into a workable plan and ensure that your business is viable!

Wednesdays, January 11, 25 and February 8

6-9pm

Includes Individual Advising!

Redmond Campus or Online Zoom

$199 Now only $59!

This live in-person course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

