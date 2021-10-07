It’s Showtime for BendFilm Festival!

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

The 18th annual BendFilm Festival kicks off TODAY with virtual screenings of Narrative and Documentary films, Outdoor and Environmental Features, Local Focus films and all 75 shorts.

It’s time to choose your own cinematic adventure! Here are some tips from Selin Sevinc, BendFilm’s Head Programmer:

Don’t sleep on the shorts!

BendFilm is now Oscar-Qualifying for short films so check out the stories that could be heading for the Academy Awards this winter.

View Festival shorts here: watch.eventive.org/bendfilm2021 .

Avoid technical difficulties with our FAQ.

For those joining us from home: while you’re checking out the virtual schedule, brush up on the instructions to pull films up on your TV.

View streaming FAQ here: bendfilm.org/festival-faqs .

Prepare thyself.

For those joining us in person this weekend, we highly recommend getting tickets in advance due to limited capacity in our venues. Don’t forget your proof of COVID-19 vaccination or eligible negative test, and of course, your mask!

View schedule and COVID protocol here: bendfilm.org/2021-festival-schedule .

Try something new!

BendFilm is all about exploration and experimentation, so this is the time to get outside your comfort zone! Check out our programming team’s Festival Playlist to view films grouped by theme.

View playlist here: bendfilm.org/2021-festival-film-playlist .

Pump up the jams!

Our first-ever music video category will premiere live at the Open Space on Saturday at 7:30pm. Come see some of the best musicians and visual storytellers on the West Coast, emerging and established.

Buy tickets here: bendfilm2021.eventive.org/schedule

Take part in the art.

Panels and workshops are built to bring you closer to the stories of BendFilm 2021. Make a one-minute short, learn about social impact campaigns in documentaries, and more at one of our six panels and workshops this week.

watch.eventive.org/bendfilm2021/live

Join the conversation.

Stay in touch to follow the festival action on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter !

Sponsor Spotlight:

Statehood Media

Statehood Media builds community through world-class content. We began with 1859 Oregon’s Magazine in 2009 as Oregon’s first statewide cultural magazine. Since then, Statehood has launched both OnTrak — adventure + lifestyle along the Amtrak Cascades route, an exclusive quarterly seat-back publication, and 1889 Washington’s Magazine, a statewide bi-monthly that celebrates Washington from the Columbia to Canada.

Thank you to Statehood Media for sponsoring the 18th Annual Bend Film Festival! Stay tuned for more sponsor spotlights.

Halloween Movies in the Alley

CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON

Remnants of a mysterious animal have come to light in a remote jungle, and a group of scientists intends to determine if the find is an anomaly or evidence of an undiscovered beast. To accomplish their goal, the scientists must brave the most perilous pieces of land South America has to offer. But the terrain is nothing compared to the danger posed by an otherworldly being that endangers their work and their lives.

Wednesday, October 13, 7pm

Reserve a table here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films

Ways to Support BendFilm

Become a member , buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now .

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

Become a member here: bendfilm.org/membership .