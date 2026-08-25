(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

2026 Bend Film Festival Competition Features Announced!

It’s really here! It’s time to begin the film announcements for the 23rd annual Bend Film Fest!

We’re starting this week with our announcements for the competition features, which include:

Announcements will continue for shorts, spotlights, local focus, and more over the next few weeks. So watch our social feeds (IG, FB, TikTok, X) and website to stay up-to-date with the latest!

Managing Director of Programming & Artistic Vision, Selin Sevinç says: “I think this year’s fest offers a slate of films that boldy examines the human heart. My hope is that the festival once again will gift the audience a space to pause and allow expansion of the imagination, empathy, and compassion.”

The Countdown to the Fest Has Begun!

Get Your Passes, Ticket Packs & Memberships Now

All Access, Full Film & Student Passes Available!

If you want to be able to see all the films at the fest, this is the way to go.

Save $ with a Ticket Pack!

If you don’t quite need a pass but still want to see several films, get a discounted pack of four tickets now to reserve tickets when they go live.

Become a BendFilm Member and Get 20% Off Your Festival Passes!

And not only that, members get a bunch of other cool perks, including first dibs on ticket reservations. See more on the latter below.

When Can You Get Your #BFF26 Tickets?

Everyone needs a ticket to see a film at the Bend Film Fest.

If you have a pass or a ticket pack, you still need to reserve your ticket. If you don’t have a pass or a ticket pack, you will need to buy a ticket

Individual ticket purchasing and ticket reservations become available according to this schedule:

September 11 – BendFilm Members

September 15 – BendFilm Sponsors

September 15 – All Access Passholders

September 17 – Full Film & Student Passholders

September 18 – Everyone

It can be a bit confusing, especially if this is your first time, so please check out our FAQ or reach out to us if you have any questions. We’re happy to help!

Last But Not Least…

It’s the Last Movies in the Park in 2026!

FREE: Screening of How to Train Your Dragon

August 28

In collaboration with Bend Park & Recreation District and St. Charles Health System, BendFilm brings you a FREE screening of How to Train Your Dragon on Friday, August 28 @ 7pm.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together.

More event info available via Facebook. Come early for Games & Crafts! Hope to see you there!

bendfilm.org