J Bar J Launches Podcast Focused on Leadership & Community Impact

J Bar J Youth Services is proud to announce the LIFT Podcast: Leaders Inspiring Forward Thinking, a new Central Oregon and statewide Oregon podcast dedicated to meaningful conversations with local leaders, changemakers and community advocates working to shape a stronger future for the region and state’s youth and families.

Hosted by Keith Riggs, COO of J Bar J, the podcast brings listeners thoughtful interviews and engaging discussions centered on youth development, family support, leadership and lasting community impact throughout Bend and the greater Central Oregon as well as the state area.

Produced by J Bar J Youth Services, the largest social services organization serving youth in Central Oregon, the podcast reflects the organization’s commitment to elevating important community conversations while remaining nonpartisan and focused on solutions.

“LIFT is about creating space for authentic conversations with people who care deeply about the future of our community,” said Riggs. “We want listeners to walk away informed, inspired and motivated to help build a better tomorrow for Central Oregon youth as well as statewide.”

Each episode spotlights the people, programs and partnerships driving meaningful change across the state. Guests featured so far included county commissioner hopefuls and those running for reelection, Rick Russell, Lauren Connally and Tony DeBone, and Deschutes County Commissioner and congressional hopeful, Patti Adair.

The podcast welcomes current and aspiring political leaders, nonprofit professionals, educators and community members whose work impacts youth and families across Central Oregon and the state.

“Our community faces real challenges, but it is also filled with passionate people working every day to make a difference,” said Riggs. “This podcast helps share those stories.”

Listeners can stream the LIFT Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.

jbarj.org • jbarj.org/LIFT-podcast