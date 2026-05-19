J Bar J Youth Services Seeks Host Homes for Youth in Crisis

Cascade Youth & Family Center, a program of J Bar J Youth Services, is inviting community members across Central Oregon to open their homes to youth ages 11–17 who are experiencing a moment of crisis.

Through the Host Home Program, volunteers provide short-term, safe housing – typically up to 21 days – for young people navigating family conflict or housing instability. Hosts receive $45 per night, per youth, along with training and ongoing support from program staff.

For many youth, a host home offers more than just a place to stay. It provides a sense of stability, care, and breathing room while staff work with families toward reunification and longer-term solutions.

“Sometimes what a young person needs most is a calm, safe space and someone who shows up with care,” said Audrey Scott. “Host homes give youth that pause – a chance to reset and feel supported while we work together to find the best path forward.”

The need for host homes currently exceeds availability across the region, and community members who are willing to step in — even for a short time — can have a lasting impact.

To learn more or apply, visit: cascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/get-involved/host-home.

Cascade Youth & Family Center, a program of J Bar J Youth Services, provides a holistic continuum of care for youth and young adults experiencing homelessness, crisis, and instability across Central Oregon. Through services including emergency shelter, street outreach, crisis intervention, transitional living, independent living support, and housing programs, CYFC works to help young people find safety, stability, and a path toward self-sufficiency.

jbarj.org